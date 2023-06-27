Isaac Julien and Andi Galdi Vinko have won the 2023 Kraszna-Krausz Book Awards, which celebrates excellence in photography and moving-image publishing.

Julien won the Moving Image Book Award for ‘Lessons of the Hour – Frederick Douglass’, which connects his artwork with archival images of the famous African American anti-slavery campaigner and writer. Galdi Vinko, meanwhile, won the Photography Book ‘Award for Sorry I Gave Birth I Disappeared But Now I’m Back’, a celebration of new motherhood. ‘Acting as a visual diary of those early months, it juxtaposes the mundane with the momentous,’ said the competition organisers. Both winners share the £10,000 prize.

Covers of the winning titles: Isaac Julien, Cover of Lessons of the Hour – Frederick Douglass. (DelMonico Books) Courtesy Isaac Julien Studio; and Andi Galdi Vinko, Cover of Sorry I Gave Birth I Disappeared But Now I’m Back. (Trolley Books) Courtesy Andi Galdi Vinko and Trolley Books.

The Kraszna- Krausz Foundation is organising events which celebrate the 2023 winners’ books and the rest of the awards, which will take place in London in the Autumn with further details to be announced. Check out the Kraszna-Krausz website for more.

Judge of the 2023 Moving Image Book Award, Jonathan Ali, film curator, film festival director, and writer, as well as co-founder of Twelve30 Collective, a London-based initiative dedicated to screening Caribbean cinema said of Isaac Julien’s winning publication, ‘This exquisitely made hardback balances formidable commissioned and existing essays with historical photos and newspaper clippings, stills and installation views, and material on photography and Black subjecthood, appropriate to a work dedicated to the most photographed person of the 19th century.’

Isaac Julien, J. P. Ball Salon, 1867 (Lessons of the Hour), 2019. Courtesy Isaac Julien Studio.

Sarah Allen, Head of Programme at South London Gallery and Judge of the 2023 Photography Book Award, described Andi Galdi Vinko’s publication as, ‘Beautifully sequenced and thoughtfully produced, this book peeks behind the curtain at the tender yet raw first years of motherhood. Andi Galdi Vinko handles this important yet underexposed topic with nuance, humour and candour – her approach is a breath of fresh air.’

The longlists, ten for the Photography category and ten for the Moving Image category, were announced in April 2023 and were exhibited at Photo London 2023. The six shortlisted publications were announced in May 2023.

Andi Galdi Vinko, Sorry I Gave Birth I Disappeared But Now I’m Back. Courtesy Andi Galdi Vinko and Trolley Books.

Featured image credit: Photo by Sally Jubb Photography and Isaac Julien, and The Lady of the Lake (Lessons of the Hour), 2019. Courtesy Isaac Julien Studio.

