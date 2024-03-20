The Panasonic Lumix GH5 II may be the getting on a bit, being released in 2021, but that doesn’t stop it from being an amazing video camera. Based on the Micro Four Thirds system, there are a huge range of lenses available.

This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, and priced at £839, this is a huge 30% saving from the current £1199 RRP. It was originally priced at £1499, so this is something of a bargain!

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II At a Glance

£1499 body only (originally)

20.3MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (extended)

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

1.84m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 60fps video recording

The camera supports 4K 60fps video recording, as well as Live-streaming with a variety of connection options, including Wi-Fi at 1080p. As part of the Micro Four Thirds system, you can choose from a wide-range of Micro Four Thirds lenses.

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II Top controls. Photo: Jon Devo

To find out if this is the right camera for you, have a look at our full review of the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II, we found it to be an amazing video camera. Have a look at more options in our guide to the best video cameras.

