We are excited to invite you to an exclusive AP private view of the World Press Photo Exhibition on Monday 20th May! Places are limited so make sure you book.

Hosted by AP’s Editor Nigel Atherton, enjoy a private view of the world’s best photojournalism as we take a closer look at the winning images. There will be drinks and nibbles, and a talk by guest speaker Aletheia Casey – World Press Photo 2024 winner and Course Leader on the Masters of Photojournalism and Documentary Photography at London College of Communication, UAL.

Event details:

19:00 – 21:00

Limited spaces

Drinks and nibbles included

Borough Yards, London, SE1 9AD

£25 inc booking fee.

The World Press Photo exhibition runs from Friday 3rd May to Monday 27th May.

The World Press Photo Contest is the world’s most prestigious photo competition, and will showcase the best and most important photojournalism and documentary photography from around the world.

The 2024 World Press Photo of the Year award was awarded to a heartbreaking image from Gaza, taken by Mohammed Salem, which shows a Palestinian woman embracing the dead body of her niece.

The Story of the Year award was given to Lee-Ann Olwage, from South Africa, for a project about dementia. One particularly striking image shows Dada Paul and his granddaughter Odliatemix getting ready for church in Madagascar, where dementia sufferers are often stigmatised. He has lived with dementia for 11 years, and is cared for by his daughter Fara.

The longer-term project winner was Alejandro Cegarra, Venezuela, for his project on Mexico’s increasingly draconian immigration policies. It draws on his own experience of migrating from his native Venezuela to Mexico in 2017.

The World Press Photo Open Format award went to Julia Kochetova, from Ukraine. With the conflict with Russia dragging on and turning into a bloody stalemate, she created a website that brings together photojournalism with the personal documentary style of a diary to show the world what it is like to live with war.

War Is Personal © Julia Kochetova

