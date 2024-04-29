CVP and Canon UK & Ireland have announced the winners of the Stories in Motion Young Filmmakers Awards. The short film competition seeks to promote the best emerging filmmakers aged from 18 to 25 years old and accepts any 1-5 minute-long shorts that fit any of its three categories: Documentary, Music Video and Scripted Short.

The Awards winners received a selection of prizes including a Canon EOS C70 and Canon RF 24-70 F2.8 L lens, a £500 voucher for CVP, and the experience of shadowing an award-winning filmmaker. James Hubbard won the Documentary category as well the overall Grand Prize.

For more information on the Canon Stories in Motion Young Filmmakers Awards and to view the shortlisted and winning films, please visit the Canon Stories in Motion website at https://www.canon.co.uk/get-involved/competition/stories-in-motion/

Canon Stories in Motion 2024 Filmmaking Awards category winners

Documentary: James Hubbard – A Perceptual Phenomenon

James Hubbard – A Perceptual Phenomenon Music Video: Yu-Ming Huang – To Night

Yu-Ming Huang – To Night Scripted Short: Joel Claude – REBIRTH

Come with us to the Stories in Motion Awards evening with Canon and CVP

From CVP and Canon:

London, United Kingdom – 26 April 2024 – CVP and Canon UK & Ireland announced today the winning projects for the prestigious Stories in Motion Young Filmmakers Awards. The awards have been established to encourage and promote the creative talent of emerging filmmakers – aged from 18 to 25 years old – to recognise the best short films produced by the most exciting new young talent who have a passion for telling stories and making films.

The competition received a phenomenal number of entries from around the UK and Ireland. The selection committee included Canon Ambassador, Cinematographer and Photographer, Elisa Iannacone, who commented “We were excited to see award entries with a clear artistic voice and style, highlighting those with a human story element”. Another judge and Canon Ambassador, Cinematographer and Filmmaker, Tania Freimuth, added; “The quality of the submissions overall, in particular in the documentary & music videos categories, bodes well for the art and craft of cinematography.”

Photo: CVP/Canon.

CVP’s Technical Marketing Manager, Jake Ratcliffe; and Award-winning Filmmaker, Editor and Colourist, Ollie Kenchington were also part of the judging panel and are pleased to announce the winners in the Documentary, Music Video and Scripted Short categories, listed below:

Documentary: James Hubbard – A Perceptual Phenomenon

Music Video: Yu-Ming Huang – To Night

Scripted Short: Joel Claude – REBIRTH

The achievements of the winners and nominees were celebrated at a special ceremony hosted by British television presenter, Alex Zane, on the evening of Thursday 25th April, at Everyman Theatre Broadgate. Alex also presented a fourth overall “Grand Prize” award to James Hubbard. The winners receive a selection of prizes including a Canon EOS C70 and RF 24-70 F2.8 L lens, a £500 voucher for CVP, and the experience of shadowing an award-winning filmmaker and all shortlisted projects will be awarded a £200 voucher to use at CVP.

Photo: CVP/Canon.

Award-winning Filmmaker, Editor, Colourist, and judge, Ollie Kenchington, said about the award submissions: “It’s been such a pleasure to work with CVP and Canon for the second year running. Stories in Motion is a competition that teases out some of the best up and coming filmmakers in the UK. The breadth and standard of entries this year took all of us judges by surprise, so we’re excited to reveal our winners for 2024.”

Dawn Bochenski, Marketing Director, CVP, said: “Our collaboration with Canon to deliver ‘Stories In Motion’ forms part of our ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging filmmakers and ensuring they have access to the best tools, knowledge and support. The quantity and calibre of the work submitted this year clearly demonstrates the passion and talent of the upcoming generation of content creators. The entries were exceptional and surpassed expectations.”

Photo: CVP/Canon.

For more information on the Canon Stories in Motion Young Filmmakers Awards and to view the shortlisted and winning films, please visit the Canon Stories in Motion website at https://www.canon.co.uk/get-involved/competition/stories-in-motion/.

