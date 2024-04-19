The winners of the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards competition have been announced by The World Photography Organisation. The prestigious Photographer of the Year title was awarded to Juliette Pavy for her documentary project exploring the severe and lasting impacts of the involuntary birth control and the Open Photographer of the Year prize was won by Liam Man for his drone-lit image of the Old Man of Storr rock formation.

The Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition is now on display at Somerset House until 6th May 2024. It features over 200 photographs from shortlisted and winning photographers as well a retrospective of works by Sebastião Salgado, winner of this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Photography award.

From The World Photography Organisation, London, 23:00 BST 18 April – The World Photography Organisation has announced the overall winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 at a special gala ceremony held in London. Now in its 17th year, the Awards’ ceremony is a major annual moment recognising the best photography in the world today, and celebrating the images and stories that have resonated with global audiences over the past year. The winning, finalist and shortlisted images are on view at the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition at Somerset House, London from 19 April.

The prestigious Photographer of the Year title was awarded to Juliette Pavy for her series Spiralkampagnen: Forced Contraception and Unintended Sterilisation of Greenlandic Women. Pavy won a $25,000 (USD) cash prize, a range of Sony digital imaging equipment, and the opportunity to present a new body of work at the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 exhibition.

Additionally recognised at the gala ceremony were the overall winners of the Awards’ Open, Student and Youth competitions and this year’s Sustainability Prize winner. Championing photographers at different junctures of their careers, the Awards’ Open competition celebrates the power of a single image, whilst the Student and Youth Competitions spotlight the work of the next generation. Established last year, the Sustainability Prize platforms photographers highlighting a positive change for our planet.

The Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition is on view at Somerset House, London from 19 April – 6 May 2024. Among the most exciting photography events in London’s spring cultural calendar, this major exhibition features over 200 prints, and hundreds of additional images in digital displays from the winning and shortlisted photographers, and includes a retrospective of works by this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Photography recipient, Sebastião Salgado.

Sony World Photography Awards: Photographer of the Year

Spiralkampagnen: Forced Contraception and Unintended Sterilisation of Greenlandic Women by Juliette Pavy (France) is a documentary project exploring the severe and lasting impacts of the involuntary birth control campaign led by Danish authorities in Greenland in the 1960s and 1970s. This series examines the spiralkampagnen, in which several thousand Inuit women, some as young as 12, were implanted with intrauterine devices without their consent. The project traces the programme’s origins through to the present day, including the ongoing investigation by the Danish government.

Placing the victims’ perspectives at the forefront, the narrative structure of Pavy’s project is shaped by these difficult and important reflections on the collective trauma experienced by a community. The series uses a variety of photographic formats; from situating shots of the city of Nuuk and its clinical spaces, to X-ray imagery and archival photographs of the young women involved, alongside recent portraits of victims and of doctors who worked in Greenland during and after the programme, to the Danish parliamentarian investigating the spiralkampagnen in the present day.

Commenting on her award, Pavy says: ‘I am truly honoured to be named the Photographer of the Year and for my work to be recognised among such a remarkable selection of projects and stories celebrated here tonight. With this Award I hope to give a voice to those who were silenced for almost half a century, and to all the women in the world who are constantly fighting for their rights. By telling this story, I want to raise awareness of the violence against Inuit women and the social and psychological repercussions of this forced contraception campaign, and the unintended sterilisation of many of its victims.’

Juliette Pavy at the Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Sony World Photography Awards: Professional Category Winners

ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN

WINNER: Siobhán Doran (Ireland)

2nd Place: Karol Pałka (Poland)

3rd Place: Yaser Mohamad Khani (Islamic Republic of Iran)

CREATIVE

WINNER: Sujata Setia (United Kingdom)

2nd Place: Mackenzie Calle (United States)

3rd Place: Tine Poppe (Norway)

“मेरी हद्द” (The Premise of my Existence) from the series A Thousand Cuts © Sujata Setia, United Kingdom, Winner, Professional competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

DOCUMENTARY PROJECTS

WINNER: Juliette Pavy (France)

2nd Place: Brent Stirton (South Africa)

3rd Place: Davide Monteleone (Italy)

ENVIRONMENT

WINNER: Mahé Elipe (France)

2nd Place: Jean-Marc Caimi & Valentina Piccinni (Italy)

3rd Place: Maurizio Di Pietro (Italy)

LANDSCAPE

WINNER: Eddo Hartmann (Netherlands)

2nd Place: Jim Fenwick (United Kingdom)

3rd Place: Fan Li (China Mainland)

Untitled from the series The Sacrifice Zone © Eddo Hartmann, Netherlands, Winner, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

PORTFOLIO

WINNER: Jorge Mónaco (Argentina)

2nd Place: Aly Hazzaa (Egypt)

3rd Place: Angelika Kollin (Estonia)

PORTRAITURE

WINNER: Valery Poshtarov (Bulgaria)

2nd Place: Adali Schell (United States)

3rd Place: Drew Gardner (United Kingdom)

Father and Son, Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, 2023, from the series Father and Son © Valery Poshtarov, Bulgaria, Winner, Professional competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

SPORT

WINNER: Thomas Meurot (France)

2nd Place: Angelika Jakob (Germany)

3rd Place: Tommaso Pardini (Italy)

STILL LIFE

WINNER: Federico Scarchilli (Italy)

2nd Place: Peter Franck (Germany)

3rd Place: Beth Galton (United States)

WILDLIFE & NATURE

WINNER: Eva Berler (Greece)

2nd Place: Haider Khan (India)

3rd Place: Jasper Doest (Netherlands)

Sustainability Prize

Untitled © Kathleen Orlinsky, United States, Winner, Sustainability Prize, Professional competition, Wildlife & Nature, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Kathleen Orlinsky (United States) was announced as this year’s Sustainability Prize winner for her series America’s First Wilderness and won a $5,000 cash prize (USD). Orlinsky’s series looks at the landscape, wildlife and people of the Gila Wilderness of southeastern New Mexico, exploring the conservation efforts which have gone into maintaining the untouched natural environment and protecting the biodiversity of the area. Orlinsky’s project looks at the ways in which the people inhabiting the wilderness peacefully coexist with the nature around them, and promote the conservation of this space.

The Sustainability Prize is part of Creators for the Planet, a global year-round engagement programme set by Creo and developed in collaboration with the United Nations Foundation and Sony Pictures, which recognises the stories, people and organisations whose actions highlight one of the United Nations’ environmental Sustainable Development Goals.

Open Photographer of the Year

Moonrise Sprites over Storr © Liam Man, United Kingdom, Open Photographer of the Year, Open Competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

The Open competition celebrates the power and dynamism of a single image. Winning photographs are chosen for their ability to communicate a remarkable visual narrative combined with technical excellence. Chosen from the 10 Open category winners, Liam Man (United Kingdom) is Open Photographer of the Year 2024 and the recipient of the $5,000 (USD) cash prize, Sony digital imaging equipment and international exposure. Liam Man won for his photograph Moonrise Sprites over Storr, depicting the well-known rock formation of the Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye, Scotland, lit by drone lights and the rising orange moon. Taken late at night, during a powerful blizzard, this image highlights the vast mountainous landscape and the striking winter sky.

Student Photographer of the Year

Don’t Trust Pretty Girls © Kayin Luys, Belgium, Student Photographer of the Year, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

For this year’s Student competition, photography students were invited to submit a series of five to 10 images responding to the brief of Home, highlighting their personal perspectives on place, community, identity and belonging. Kayin Luys (Belgium) of LUCA School of Arts Sint Lukas Brussels has been awarded the title of Student Photographer of the Year, winning Sony digital imaging equipment worth €30,000 for his university. Luys’s series Don’t Trust Pretty Girls is an intimate portrait of his in-laws, highlighting the ways in which he has come to know his partner’s family, and has become part of their day-to-day traditions and rituals.

Youth Photographer of the Year

Lonely Surfer © Daniel Murray, United Kingdom, Youth Photographer of the Year, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

This year entrants to the Youth competition were invited to respond to the theme Through Your Eyes and share their unique understanding of the world around them. Selected from a shortlist of 10 photographers aged 19 and under, Daniel Murray (United Kingdom, 15 years-old) is the Youth Photographer of the Year, receiving Sony digital imaging kit and global exposure. Murray’s photograph of a solitary surfer on an empty Cornish beach captures the quiet atmosphere of the end of the summer season, and the expansive beach landscapes of the English seaside. Through its soft tones, the image captures the warm light of late summer.

Outstanding Contribution to Photography

Ethiopia, 1984. © Sebastião Salgado

This year’s Outstanding Contribution to Photography prize has been awarded to the esteemed photographer Sebastião Salgado. One of the most accomplished photographers working today, Sebastião Salgado has achieved international acclaim for his remarkable black-and-white compositions captured over a career spanning more than 50 years.

More than 40 images by the photographer will be on view at the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition at Somerset House. The selection, made by the photographer, highlights the key themes and milestones over the last five decades of his career, featuring works from his iconic early projects such as Gold (1986) and Workers (1993), and more recent bodies of work like Genesis (2011) and Amazônia (2019).

Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Exhibition

The acclaimed photographer presents a selection of images from his series Anton’s hand is made of Guilt. No muscle or bone. He has a Gung-ho Finger and a Grief-stricken Thumb. Building on his winning project from 2023, Our War, this presentation showcases a long-term project of Martins’, commemorating the loss of his close friend, photojournalist Anton Hammerl, who was killed during the Libyan Civil War in 2011.

To read more about the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition and book tickets, please visit worldphoto.org/exhibition

