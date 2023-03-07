Yeah, they were all yellow… Apple rolls out a very eye-catching version of its iPhone 14 standard model, and the Plus version.

Apple has released a new bright yellow version of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Other than the colour change there is no difference to the specifications of either handset, however.

To recap, both the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus feature two 12MP rear cameras (wide and ultrawide), backed up by a 12MP TrueDepth selfie cam. In terms of display, the 14 has a 6.1‑inch (diagonal) OLED display, offering 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi, while opting for the larger Plus gets you a 6.7‑inch (diagonal) OLED display, with 2778×1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi.

According to Apple, the rear cameras should perform up to 49% better in low light. This is due to a couple of key upgrades, namely an improved f/1.5 lens aperture, and larger pixels thanks to the aforementioned bigger sensor. The iPhone 14 is also better at taking images of moving subjects than its predecessor.

When it comes to video, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus also feature an Action mode, which compensates for shake and motion, along with Cinematic mode, which supports 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps.

Other salient features include Emergency SOS vis satellite, which will could literally be a life saver if you find yourself in trouble – be it in a sketchy part of a town or city, or if you are out hiking in unforgiving terrain. Crash Detection, designed to be of assistance after a car crash, is also provided. The phone will detect a very serious crunch and call the emergency services.

The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available to order from Friday, March 10th, with delivery scheduled for March 14th. iPhone 14 Pro users will have to make do with the existing colour schemes, unfortunately. Not exactly green with envy, but yellow, possibly?

More reading:

The best camera phones for photography in 2023

The best smartphone apps for photography

iPhone vs Android: Which is better for photography?

How to take amazing portraits on a smartphone

Using smartphones for street photography

Opinion: Cameras will always be better than smartphones

What do you think of the new yellow iPhone livery? Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.