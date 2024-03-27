I’m Back and Yashica have announced the tiny MiMi Micro Mirrorless camera, described as the ‘smallest mirrorless ever’, on Kickstarter. The camera promises image quality ‘superior to most smartphones’ and reached its funding goal in less than 30 minutes.

The camera has been designed with vloggers and content creators in mind, and is said to be for users looking for an alternative to smartphones. It includes a Wi-Fi feature, that can be used to transfer photos to a smartphone. It reminds of other cameras like the Yashica Y35, which is one of the worst cameras ever made, and the Panasonic Lumix GM1.

The MiMi Micro Mirrorless camera is said to accommodate three or more lenses, as well as integrate accessories, and optionally includes a battery grip. The camera offers compatibility with adapters for larger-format camera lenses, such as Nikon, Canon, Sony and more.

Credit: I’m Back/Yashica.

The kit includes three different types of lenses, a wide angle lens, a standard lens and a telephoto lens. I’m Back and Yashica are working on providing the possibility of macro photography when using the standard lens.

The camera is available to buy by contributing to the MiMi Micro Mirrorless’s Kickstarter page starting at $199 (around £157). Packaging and shipping are planned to begin in November 2024.

Credit: I’m Back/Yashica.

MiMi Micro Mirrorless camera features

Sensor: 12Mega CMOS Sensor Sony IMX117

Processor: Novatek

Video Resolution

2880×2160 /24fps

3840×2160/24fps

2560×1440 30fps

1920x1080p/60fps/30fps

Video Format: MP4 H.264

Picture Format: JPEG Color, Sepia, B&W, RAW, RAW+JPEG

Storage Capacity: Micro SD Max 128Gb (not included)

USB Interface: USB TYPE-C

Display: 2.0″capacitive touch screen

ISO: 100 – 3200

Auto White: yes

Balance: yes

Auto EV: yes

Picture ip: yes

WIFI: yes

Support for Apple & Android

Remote control: yes

Language EN FR ES PT DE IT CN RU JP

Battery: 3.7V 1.350mAh

Type-c cable included

