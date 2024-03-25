You can now buy disposable film camera lenses that can be attached to mirrorless cameras including Sony E-mount and Fujifilm X-mount. The DispoLens are fixed-focus 28mm F/10 lenses and are available to buy from £47.70 (around $60) on DispoStudio’s Etsy store. These lenses are specifically designed for street photography, events, and parties, producing candid photos with the iconic disposable film camera look.

X-mount and Sony E-mount bundles, which include a TripleLens and two lens caps in addition to the DispoLens, can also be bought for £81.53 (around $103) – with 25% off! This deal is available until 31 March.

The TripleLens is a disposable camera lens fitted with three used disposable camera lenses that create three overlapping images. Lenses are also available for Nikon Z-mount, Leica M-mount, Canon RF mount and Micro Four Thirds mount. Delivery in the UK is free.

Dispolens says it recreates all visual organic imperfections that come from using a disposable camera lens like Halation, Chromatic aberration, vignetting, “softness” and imperfect image projection. The lenses are made from disposable camera parts and 3D-printed with 98% biodegradable PLA+, and perfect for the environmentally conscious photographers.

