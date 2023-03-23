Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has launched its new P60 series of smartphones in its home market, with the flagship P60 Pro putting a strong emphasis on photography prowess.

The Huawei P60 Pro features a triple camera system, with a 48MP ‘super sensing’ main camera, offering a 25mm wide angle, variable aperture adjustment of f/1.4 to f/4 and optical image stabilization.

This is backed up by a 48MP telephoto lens featuring an f/2.1 aperture, 90mm telephoto range and 3.5 x optical zoom – again it’s optically stabilized. Then there is a 13MP ultrawide (13mm) with an f/2.2 aperture and there is also a 13Mp selfie camera at the front.

The inclusion of variable aperture on the main camera of the Huawei P60 Pro obviously gives more shooting flexibility, and in addition, the company is claiming ‘industry-leading’ low-light performance thanks to the inclusion of an RYYB colour filter and its proprietary XMAGE imaging technology. The Huawei P60 Pro is no slouch when it comes to video, too, as the main camera can capture footage at 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps and 1080p@960fps.

Other noteworthy features of the Huawei P60 Pro include the ability to send and receive texts via satellite communications support if you lose signal, and a 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD + resolution of 1200 x 2700 pixels and an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Huawei also announced the P60 handset, featuring a 48 MP, f/1.4-f/4.0, 25mm main camera, again featuring optical stabilization. This is backed up by a 12 MP, f/3.4 periscope telephoto featuring optical image stabilization and a 5x optical zoom, backed up by 13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm ultra-wide shooter.

The new phones have only initially been released in China, with global release details to be confirmed. While the camera features are certainly impressive sounding, Huawei is still unable to run Google apps and services on its phones, including Google Play Store. Huawei has its open operating system, HarmonyOS, which is heavily based on AndroidOS.

While we are waiting for the new P60 range to be launched outside China – and this is unlikely to happen before the summer – check out our guide to the best camera phones for photography. If you are keen to get the best possible pictures from a smartphone without spending more than necessary, we’ve also got a comprehensive guides to the best budget camera phones and the best used smartphones for photography.

