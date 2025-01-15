Honor are throwing everything they can at the new Honor Magic 7 Pro, and whilst a version of this phone has been available in China for a while, the European version launch is finally here, with the phone being officially announced. Honor are aiming to make this the best camera phone they’ve ever made, with high spec cameras on the rear, including some unique features such as a bright f/1.4-2.0 variable aperture (two-stages) on the main camera, 200MP telephoto camera with larger than normal 1/1.4inch sensor, and auto-focus available on all cameras, including the selfie-camera. Oh, and there’s AI, which Honor say is better than ever thanks to the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is the fastest mobile processor Qualcomm has ever released. Honor has also worked with Google to include all of Google’s AI features as well.

Honor Magic 7 Pro At a glance:

50MP f/1.4-2.0 main camera, 23mm equivalent, OIS

200MP f/2.6 telephoto, 72mm equivalent, OIS (3x optical), with AI superzoom

50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide, 12mm equivalent, PDAF, 2.5cm macro

50MP f/2.0 selfie camera, with AF (22mm equiv)

4K 60/30fps front/rear video recording

6.8inch 1600nit (5000nits peak), HDR, 120Hz

5270mAh (China: 5850mAh) Carbon Silicon, 100W wired / 80W wireless charging

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12/16GB RAM / 256/512GB/1TB storage options

IPX68/69 water resistant

Dimensions 162.7 x 77.1 x 8.8mm

223g weight

Honor Magic7 Pro Blue. Image: Honor

The Magic7 Pro updates the Magic6 Pro, and will be available in pale blue, Lunar shadow grey (inspired by the moon), and black, priced at £1099 / €1299 euros, which puts it near the top of the price scale for flagship phones.

Honor has also announced the Honor Magic7 Lite – a budget phone with a price of £399, with a 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and ultra-tough construction, and thanks to a metal back (rather than glass), it is designed to withstand more drops than most phones. It also features an incredible 6,600mAh battery!

From Honor: Dusseldorf, January 15th, 2025 – Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR Magic7 Pro across Europe. Committed to providing the ultimate AI smartphone experience, HONOR introduced the HONOR Magic7 Pro which features cutting-edge AI capabilities that revolutionise photography, enhances display quality, and delivers exceptional hardware performance. The HONOR Magic7 Pro also comes with the Google Gemini app pre-installed1. This AI assistant from Google can help users enhance ideas, learn in new ways, write emails, plan events and more.

Bond Zhang, CEO of HONOR UK&I said: ‘Our innovation mission is to provide premium smartphone customers with greater choice, and it’s brilliant to bring the HONOR Magic7 Pro to the United Kingdom and Ireland. This cutting-edge smartphone sets a new standard for AI devices, with AI features that seamlessly apply intelligence to make people’s lives easier, faster and more pleasurable.

More than 1 million owners have already chosen HONOR in the UK and Ireland and I feel that the introduction of the Magic7 Pro and Magic 7 Lite will continue to attract more new customers to our exciting brand.’

Honor Magic7 Pro Colours. Image: Honor

Empowering Smart Lifestyle with AI-powered MagicOS 9.0

The HONOR Magic7 series offer a truly personalised and intelligent interface that seamlessly integrates AI into everyday tasks. With the enhanced capabilities on Magic

Portal2, users can circle desired objects within the screen and enable instant text and image comprehension and access wanted app services instantly. Catering to diverse user scenarios, the Magic Portal supports a wider array of applications encompassing social media, entertainment, travel, productivity, and shopping needs. Especially, with improved semantic understanding of landmarks and movie IPs, the Magic Portal now can swiftly direct users to entertainment applications with ease.

Empowering users to maximize productivity, the HONOR Magic7 series also features a wide range of functionalities such as AI Translation and HONOR Notes, making it an essential tool for professionals striving for excellence at work. With AI Translation, the HONOR Magic7 series offers instant translation for up to 13 languages2, helping users to bridge language gaps during real-time interactions.

Additionally, HONOR Notes supports the AI Summary feature that can quickly analyse the content of users’ notes and provide a content abstract, this is alongside AI Minutes, which enables users to distill essential insights from lengthy meeting transcripts or training materials.

Google Gemini App

Gemini’s overlay offers quick access to Google AI assistance and context-aware help with what’s on the screen. With Gemini extensions users can find and take action from information from the Google apps and services like Maps, YouTube, Flights, and Hotels. Users can even create captivating images for fun, inspiration, work and anything in between with Gemini. There is also the capabilities togo ‘Live’ with Gemini to brainstorm ideas, simplify complex topics, and rehearse for important moments with real-time responses – (just click on the Gemini Live button in the Gemini app). Designed to

adapt to various conversational styles, Gemini can quickly adapt if someone has a change of thoughts mid-sentence or needs to ask follow-up questions.

Revolutionising the Photography Experience with AI HONOR IMAGE ENGINE

To provide users with an exceptional photography experience, the HONOR Magic7 Pro is equipped with an advanced HONOR AI Falcon Camera System. With the 50MP Super Dynamic HONOR Falcon Main Camera, users can capture intricate details and brightness in various lighting conditions, thanks to its industry-leading 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic HONOR Falcon Camera sensor and f/1.4 adjustable aperture lens.

The 50MP Wide Camera broadens users’ field of view, making it perfect for landscape shots or group photos. In addition, the 200MP Telephoto Camera is ideal for those who enjoy photographing distant subjects and stunning nightscapes, featuring the advanced 1/1.4” telephoto sensor with a large f/2.6 aperture. This enhancement ensures outstanding clarity and exceptional light intake, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Harnessing the power of both the Light and Shadow Portrait Large Model, the Capture Enhancement Large Model and the Telephoto Enhancement Large Model, the HONOR Magic7 Pro integrates the AI HONOR IMAGE ENGINE – the industry’s first Mobile Imaging System with Hybrid (device-cloud) AI Large Models, providing users with a sophisticated and intelligent photography experience with elevated imaging capabilities. The Harcourt Portrait Modes offers users creative options for capturing striking portraits with refined lighting, while the AI Enhanced Portrait feature delivers ultra-high definition portraits that ensure the true colors of every subject shine through.

In addition, there is a new ‘AI Super Zoom’ feature, designed for framing breathtaking sceneries with a remarkable focal length range of 30x to 100x, capturing crystal-clear images even from great distances. With HONOR AI Motion Sensing Capture, users can capture precious moments with exceptional clarity. Additionally, HD Super Burst allows users to freeze high-speed action sequences with precision at 10 frames per second, ensuring that every movement is precisely captured in every single shot.

Unrivaled Battery Life Combined with Exceptional Gaming Performance

Featuring a 5270mAh4 Third-generation Silicon-carbon Battery, the HONOR Magic7 series use innovative silicon-based anode materials for enhanced performance. This battery provides reliable power in low temperatures and supports fast recharging with 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge and 80W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, allowing users to achieve a full charge in just 33 minutes3 with a compatible wired charger, making it an excellent choice for individuals who need quick charging solutions. Additionally, the integrated 4-in-1 HONOR E2 Chip enhances power management and conducts battery health detection, intelligently adjusting current based on environmental factors and workload demand. This innovation improves safety and reliability while prolonging the lifespan of flagship smartphone battery performance, even under extreme weather conditions.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform4, the Magic7 series are equipped with the advanced Qualcomm® Oryon CPU and Qualcomm® Adreno GPU. Coupled with the industry’s first AI Real-Time Rendering technology, supported by HONOR’s on-device AI capabilities and Snapdragon’s heterogeneous computing architecture, the device delivers PC-level graphics and nearly full-frame gameplay, allowing users to enjoy an unparalleled and responsive gaming experience. Featuring the first AI Predictive Scheduling Engine, the device utilizes AI scene prediction and precise frame rate recognition for optimal system management, ensuring industry-leading frame rate stability with fluctuations below 0.25. Additionally, the device boosts a stereo speaker with an integrated ultra-large sound cavity and spatial audio. Enhanced by a bass enhancement algorithm, this feature delivers a powerful and resonant bass for a richer audio experience.

Honor Magic7 Lite:

The HONOR Magic7 Lite launches in the United Kingdom on the 15th of January, in Titanium Purple and Titanium Black. Available in the UK for £399.99 at EE, O2, Three, Vodafone, Amazon, Argos, Very, Currys and honor.com/uk where customers can receive a limited offer to claim a HONOR Earbuds Open gift with purchase, worth £149.99. HONOR Magic7 Lite will launch in the Republic of Ireland from February for customers of Harvey Norman.