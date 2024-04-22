Amateur Photographer verdict If you’re looking for a high-end smartphone that is well-suited to photography, but, crucially, your budget is somewhat restricted, it’s a fantastic option to go for. Pros 3x high-resolution sensors

Once the “value” arm of the well-regarded Huawei brand, Honor is now a separate entity which has been producing some of the best camera phones for photography for quite some time now. However, it has kept its “value” ethos, and while models such as the Honor Magic 6 Pro aren’t what we’d call cheap, they rival much more expensive flagships on the market.

Honor Magic 6 Pro at a glance:

$1390 / £1099

50MP 23mm equivalent main camera, f/1.4-2.0 auto aperture

50MP 13mm equivalent ultrawide camera, f/2.0

180MP 2.5x periscope telephoto camera, f/2.6

4K video at 30/60fps

1080p video at 30/60/120/240fps

6.8-inch, 2800 x 1800 pixels, 5000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz LTPO OLED screen

Operating system – Magic OS 8.0, based on Android 15

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Despite having a lower price, you don’t have to compromise too much on specs. There’s a triple lens array, each with high-resolution sensors, 4K video, a high-quality screen and an impressive battery on board here.

The camera unit of the Honor Magic 6 Pro. Image: Amy Davies

The Honor Magic 6 Pro follows on from the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which we reviewed in 2023 and found to be an excellent performer. Improvements for the 6 Pro aren’t revolutionary, but they include a brighter screen, a newer processor, a bigger battery and a new 2.5x periscope lens with a 180MP sensor.

We’ll find out as the review progresses what this means for real-world results.

How we test phones We review smartphones from the perspective of choosing one for its photography and camera performance. We look at what the Honor Magic6 Pro offers, and the features included for photography and video, paying particular attention to the cameras on the phone, photo editing capabilities, as well as the output from each different lens.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Features

While the Honor Magic 5 Pro had three 50MP sensors, the Magic 6 Pro goes one further by having two 50MP sensors plus a new 180MP sensor behind the 2.5x periscope lens. This is one of the highest resolutions on the market, and potentially makes it well-suited to zooming at higher digital ratios and still preserving plenty of detail – we’ll take a closer look at that later on.

The main 50MP sensor has a 23mm equivalent lens in front of it. This 50MP/23mm combination is the same as the 5 Pro (although the sensor size on the newer model is marginally smaller). However, new for this model is a variable f/1.4-2.0 aperture, compared to the f/1.6 fixed aperture of the previous model. In normal shooting modes the aperture will be automatically selected, but you can control it yourself in special pro modes. These apertures aren’t particularly far apart – so it seems like a reasonably strange choice, compared to being able to choose between say f/1.4 and f/4.0.

The default photo mode in the native camera app. Image: Amy Davies

Joining the main sensor is an ultrawide, also with a 50MP sensor. The equivalent focal length is 13mm, with an f/2 aperture. The 180MP 2.5x (68mm equivalent) periscope camera has an f/2.6 lens and is also equipped with OIS (optical image stabilisation).

Rounding out the photography specs is the ability to shoot at 4K up to 60fps, plus a 50MP f/2.0 selfie camera which has AF and can also shoot video at 4K too.

Other interesting specifications include a 6.8-inch OLED screen, with FHD+ resolution (2800 x 1280 pixels), which has a maximum brightness of 5000 nits – making it one of the brightest on the market.

The phone is only available in one memory size – 512GB. That should be more than enough for most folks, and is significantly more than the lowest available from other flagships (which usually either start at 128GB or 256GB) so you shouldn’t feel short changed.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro in black. Image: Amy Davies

A 5,6000 mAh battery is an improvement over its predecessor – and much larger than most others. This should translate into better battery performance. One thing to note however though is that while the Honor Magic 6 Pro is capable of both “fast” charging and wireless charging, there is no longer a fast charger supplied in the box – something which came with the Magic 5 Pro. That means if you don’t already have one you’ll need to pay extra to take advantage of that specific feature. It will charge at regular speeds with regular USB-C charging cables and chargers.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Handling and Design

The design of the Magic 6 Pro will be familiar to anyone who has handled the Magic 5 Pro. With its 6.8-inch screen, it’s on the large side, being the same as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and a little bigger than the 6.7” iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Some favour large smartphones, while others prefer smaller ones. If you’re in the former camp, you’re in luck here and there’s no denying that it’s great for looking at photos and videos. The screen is also super bright, with a maximum 5000 nits brightness – significantly brighter than its predecessor, and most other smartphones on the market.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has one of the brightest screens on the market. Image: Amy Davies

Like the Magic 5 Pro, the display is a “quad-curved floating screen” – essentially almost all of the front of the screen is taken up by the display with just a small cutout for the selfie camera – this is now in the middle of the top of the screen, rather than to the side though.

Otherwise, the phone has an aesthetically pleasing design, with nicely curved edges and a sleek finish. The camera cut out on the back of the phone isn’t exactly subtle – but it’s quite striking and suggests that it means serious business for photography. We’ve been using the “Black” colour way, which is smart and has a nice sheen. The Epi Green appears to have an attractive texture which is a bit more exciting, depending on your preferences.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro in black. Image: Amy Davies

There is IP68 water and dust resistance, meaning the phone should withstand a dunking. The screen has a “NanoCrystal Shield” which promises “drop resistance” which is 10x better than its predecessor. During my time with it, it withstood plenty of normal real-world usage, though admittedly I didn’t drop it onto anything hard.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Native Camera App

Like many other Android smartphones, the native camera app of the Honor Magic 6 Pro offers a lot to experiment with, utilising a variety of shooting modes.

By default, you’ll be shooting in Photo mode. Here you can access all three lenses, with an additional 5x option directly selectable. You can also pinch to zoom to 100x digitally, too. Also found in this shooting mode is options for HDR shooting, AI subject recognition, different colour modes (Natural, Vibrant, Authentic), moving photo and so on. You an also turn on things like a grid or a horizontal level to help with composition.

An image taken with the “Natural” colour mode enabled. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2 · 1/830s · 6.83mm · ISO50

It’s also in this mode that an automatic macro function should appear if you bring the camera close to a subject. If shooting in the 1x lens, it will work by switching to the ultrawide lens and then applying a crop to maintain the same focal length. But you can also shoot macro with the 2.5x or 5x options, where the phone will sometimes switch to the main lens and again crop to match the focal length originally selected.

The same scene, this time with the “Vibrant” colour mode – this is the default option. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2 · 1/830s · 6.83mm · ISO50

There’s also “Motion Sensing Capture”, which uses AI to detect motion taking place in the scene to deploy a high-speed shutter to better capture things like running, jumping and animals moving quickly.

The “authentic” setting adds a vignette and ramps up the contrast. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2 · 1/880s · 6.83mm · ISO50

Portrait mode allows you to create shallow depth of field pictures of people and pets. You can shoot with 1x, 2x, 2.5x or 5x options, as well as adjust the strength of the blur, and switch on “beauty” options to smooth out skin and so on. A Night mode can be used in low-light situations, while an Aperture mode is similar to Portrait mode but can be used with any subject – there’s only one focal length available here however.

The Honor 6 Pro has AI photography features too. Image: Amy Davies

Advanced photographers might be interested in the “Pro” mode, which gives you control over a number of parameters, including shutter speed, metering, focus mode, white balance and if shooting with the 1x lens, aperture (although only between f/1.4 and f/2). A video mode is a straightforward choice for recording short video clips, while a Movie mode gives more advanced control, with options including Log mode, and LUTs for different effects.

A few more shooting modes including slow-mo, panoramas time-lapse, high-res, light painting and super macro can also be accessed via a “More” tab in the native camera app.

Some options as displayed in the native camera app. Image: Amy Davies

Honor Magic 6 Pro Image Quality and Performance

We found that the Magic 5 Pro was excellent in a variety of situations, and happily the Magic 6 Pro builds on that, although it’s also safe to say that looking at images from both side to side it’s unlikely you’ll notice a huge amount of difference.

The best results can be seen from the 1x sensor/lens, and as we tend to see, when in good light and at normal printing sizes. The overall impression of detail is very good, with even examining closely at full size showing good results.

The best results can be seen from the Honor Magic 6 Pro’s 1x lens. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2 · 1/830s · 6.83mm · ISO50

The ultrawide lens is also useful if you’re photographing landscapes. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2 · 1/460s · 1.82mm · ISO50

The 180MP 2.5x periscope lens gets you a good amount closer to your subject. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2.6 · 1/190s · 15.38mm · ISO50

A 5x option is displayed in app. Using the central section of an 180MP sensor means it’s still high resolution. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2.6 · 1/370s · 15.38mm · ISO100

You also get good results from the ultra-wide angle, with this being a great choice for landscape and interior shots. Distortion doesn’t seem to be too much of a problem, either. The new 180MP 2.5x zoom lens is also very good, with the 68mm equivalent focal length being very usable in a variety of different situations. Having that huge pixel count also helps to produce good results at the 5x digital zoom point too. 10x zoom is also very usable, but beyond this the results are a lot smudgier. A huge “100x” is written on the camera unit of the Magic 6 Pro, but, as we typically find with almost every smartphone, it’s not actually a setting you’ll likely ever want to use and more of a marketing gimmick.

Colours are generally vibrant and well-represented. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2.6 · 1/150s · 15.38mm · ISO50

Colours directly from the Honor Magic 6 Pro are great, being nicely vibrant and punchy but generally staying on the side of realism. Most of the time I used the default “Vibrant” setting, but there’s also a “Natural” option for a slightly more muted look, and an “Authentic” option, which, if anything is the least authentic of the three – it adds a strong vignette and deepens contrast, but regardless it’s fun to experiment with. Further good news is that colours are pretty evenly matched between the three lenses, too.

In low light, the 1x lens produces the best result – especially given you can shoot at f/1.4. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/1.4 · 1/17s · 6.83mm · ISO400

The Honor Magic 6 Pro’s lens now has variable aperture of f/1.4 or f/2.0, which in the normal shooting mode the phone will select by itself. In good light, f/2.0 will be selected, while f/1.4 will activate if the light is lower. Overall, it doesn’t seem to make a huge amount of difference to image quality in decent light which aperture is used, but the wider aperture in low light helps to keep ISO reasonably low and reduce smudging. Indeed, images taken in low light with the main lens show an impressive amount of detail in dark areas. The aperture is wider than many others on the market, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max and Google Pixel 8 Pro, which all have f/1.7 or f/1.8 lenses.

Having a f/1.4 maximum aperture is great for low light shooting – where I was standing here was practically complete darkness. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/1.4 · 1/17s · 6.83mm · ISO2500

As for the other lenses, the ultrawide is also pretty good in low light, especially if you’re only going to be sharing or viewing at normal printing sizes. The 2.5x lens also puts in a very usable performance, albeit with a noticeable loss of detail when you examine closely.

There’s some noticeable outlines around the hair and the overall impression isn’t as natural as we’ve seen with other brands. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2.4 · 1/130s · 6.83mm · ISO50

You can also use Portrait mode with animals. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2.4 · 1/500s · 6.83mm · ISO50

Portrait mode does well to produce blurred background people shots. It’s not the best I’ve ever seen, but it’s also certainly not the worst. At social media sizes they look great, but you will notice some obvious fake outlining around hairlines and so on – especially if the hair is quite fussy. You can also use it for animals, where the same principle applies – so it works very well for smooth-haired breeds like mine.

The selfie camera has AF, which puts it above several others on the market. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2 · 1/210s · 2.98mm · ISO50

Having AF sets the selfie camera on the Honor Magic 6 Pro apart from many others out there. As a result, it produces very good selfies. You can also use the Portrait mode with the selfie camera to blur your background.

When you bring the camera close to a subject with the 1x lens selected, the macro mode will automatically activate and switch to the ultrawide camera. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2 · 1/120s · 1.82mm · ISO50

The Magic 6 Pro is a great choice for macro and macro-type subjects. If you bring the camera close to a subject while in the 1x lens, macro mode will automatically engage, swapping to the ultrawide lens and cropping. This can be good for some subjects, but you can also shoot macros with the 2.5x/5x options selected, at which point the lens seems switch to the main sensor in most instances and crop accordingly. The results from this are also very good and suffer less from the distortion that can arise from shooting with the 0.5x lens.

With the 2.5x lens selected, the camera will generally switch to the 1x lens instead. Image: Amy Davies BVL-N49 · f/2 · 1/390s · 6.83mm · ISO50

As we found with the Magic 5 Pro, the video options are good for general usage. Footage created is reasonably stable and smooth, and there are some useful functions, such as noise-reduction which work well to reduce things like wind noise. It’s also good to be able to record using all three/four lenses in 4K at 60fps within the same video, as many flagships prevent switching between lenses after you start recording. That said, not having 8K might put off some advanced users, but it’s unlikely to bother most.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Value for Money

With an RRP of £1099, we’re not going to pretend that the Honor Magic 6 Pro is cheap.

However, considering all the specs you get, and in contrast to other similar models on the market, it does offer good value for money.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro in black. Image: Amy Davies

Consider the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will set you back £1249 for the 256GB model, or £1349 for the 512GB equivalent to the Honor Magic 6 Pro (which only comes in 512GB). That’s a huge saving.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro will cost you £1199 for the 256GB, or £1399 for the 512GB equivalent. Another big saving. The closest price of all the major flagships is the Google Pixel 8 Pro – which is cheaper at its lowest price point of £999, but you only get 128GB memory. Otherwise, it’s £1059 for 256GB or £1179 for the same 512GB as the Magic 6 Pro.

Put all that together and you’ve got a very well priced device for what you get. It is worth bearing in mind however that unlike those brands mentioned above, the Honor is probably less likely to keep its value when you come to sell or trade up.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Verdict

There’s a lot to like about the Honor Magic 6 Pro. If you’re looking for a high-end smartphone that is well-suited to photography, but, crucially, your budget is somewhat restricted, it’s a fantastic option to go for.

For the price, you get a great set of specifications and a well-performing camera across a variety of different subjects. It very easily holds its own against bigger or more familiar names on the market, including Samsung, Apple and Google.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro in black. Image: Amy Davies

There has been some improvement when compared to the Honor Magic 5 Pro, but probably not enough to warrant upgrading imminently, unless you really want to. I’d have liked to have seen some better leaps made with the portrait mode, but otherwise, the main sensor and its accompanying lens, plus the new periscope lens do a good all-round job.

Aside from the photography aspect, the phone has a pleasant design, and things like the extensive battery life are excellent to have.

As for further negatives, it’s hard to fault the Honor Magic 6 Pro too much. Overall, we’d certainly consider this one of the best smartphones for photographers out there, and arguably at its price, although not cheap, it’s one which offers the best value (assuming you can buy it in your region).

Specifications

Ultra-wide camera 50MP, 13mm equivalent, f/2.0, 1/2.88” sensor Wide camera 50MP, 23mm equivalent, f/1.4-2.0, 1/1.3” sensor, OIS Telephoto camera 180MP, 2.5x optical zoom (68mm equivalent), f/2.6, 1/1.49” sensor, OIS Front selfie camera 50MP, f2.0, 22mm equivalent, AF Display 6.8-inch Quad-Curved Floating Screen OLED, 2800 x 1280 (FHD+), 120Hz, 5000 nits peak brightness Operating system MagicOS 8.0 (based on Android 14) Dimensions 162.5 x 75.8 x 8.9mm Weight 229g

The Honor Magic 6 Pro. Image: Amy Davies

