In partnership with Tecno

There was a lot of excitement and hype when Tecno released the new Camon 40 smartphones at MWC earlier this year. Members of the UK Black Female Photographers (UKBFTOG) took to the streets of Camden, one of London’s most photogenic neighbourhoods, to test the phone’s camera capabilities in a busy real-world setting.

From graffiti-covered walls to crowded market stalls, Camden provided a strong testing ground with its mix of colours, textures and moving subjects. There were plenty of opportunities for the photographers see how well the Camon 40 smartphones handled contrast, detail and dynamic range.

Members of the UK Black Female Photographers group spent the day capturing moments in Camden market with the Camon 40 smartphones. Photo credit: Musa Bwanali

Here’s what the photographers had to say about Tecno’s latest offering.

Funmi

I was using the Camon 40 Premier on the photowalk and I found the phone easy to use. The double-tap feature with the side button that opens the camera was really handy when I wanted to capture a quick photo. I really loved the quality of the images, they were sharp and I was able to zoom in without compromising on the quality.

Camden food stall. Photo credit: Funmi (UKBFTOG)

Camille

The two features I tried were the portrait and flashsnap modes. Given how busy Camden is, it was a real challenge to try and capture movement in the street and crowds and the flashsnap feature was made for situations like this. I was able to get some sharp photos during the walk.

Photo credit: Camille (UKBFTOG)

Adele

I was wowed by the super-macro mode – the detail was impeccable and there was seamless transition when I was focusing on the subject. The colours were vibrant without being over-saturated and the photos were sharp.

Photo credit: Adele (UKBFTOG)

Andrea

For a first-time user, the Camon 40 Premier was easy to navigate and use. I was impressed by the quality of the photos and videos even when you zoom in. The photos were sharp and had good contrast.

Photo credit: Andrea (UKBFTOG)

Dionne

This phone is awesome for photographers, especially for street photography. The AI features in the Camon 40 Premier camera are great because you don’t have to do much to get a great photo, you can just shoot and post without any editing.

Photo credit: Dionne (UKBFTOG)

Read more:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.