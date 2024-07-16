With three cameras, including a fantastic 50MP 23mm f/1.4-2.0 main sensor, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is one of the best smartphones for photography you can buy right now.

If you’re looking for a great deal on a top photography smartphone, there’s quite a few to choose from this week, thanks to Amazon Prime Day – with the Honor Magic 6 Pro enjoying £200 off at the moment. It’s worth noting that it’s also for sale at the same price on Honor’s own website at the moment – but it could be a price matching deal that may also expire.

As well as the main sensor, you also get a 50MP ultrawide and a whopping 180MP 2.5x periscope lens. Other useful specs include 4K 60fps video, a 50MP f/2.0 selfie camera, a 6.8” OLED super-bright 5000-nit screen and a very generous 512GB of memory.

I’ve tested pretty much every flagship smartphone over the past few years, and I’d put the Honor Magic 6 Pro near the top. It takes great pictures, has a fantastic screen, is nice to use, with a useful app and at the current price I’d recommend it extremely highly.

There are also some deals on other Honor products, including the Honor 200, Honor 90 and Honor Magic 6 Lite.

