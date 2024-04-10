Honor has announced its latest smartphone, the Honor 90 Smart. It features a huge 108MP main camera with an F1.75 aperture and a 1/1.67-inch sensor. The new phone now supports 9-in-1 pixel binning to achieve a pixel size measuring 1.92µm, enabling the camera to capture larger photos that remain bright and vivid even in low-light conditions.

The Honor 90 Smart also has a 2MP Macro camera, 2MP Depth camera and 8MP front camera. It shoots up to 1080p video and includes a Multi-video recording mode for creating vlogs.

The smartphone has a large 5,330mAh battery, 90Hz Refresh Rate as well as 4GB+128GB storage with Honor RAM Turbo, which moves a portion of flash memory to RAM (4GB+4GB), meaning 4GB RAM can be increased to 8GB.

The Honor 90 Smart is available in two colour options, Emerald Green and Midnight Black. It is already available to buy on the Honor website and retailers from £199.99.

From Honor:

London, UK, 10th April 2024 – Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR 90 Smart. Featuring a 108MP Superior Main Camera[1], a long-lasting 5,330mAh battery[2], and 200% high volume speakers, the HONOR 90 Smart provides extended battery life and impressive hardware that caters to a variety of needs throughout the day. With its well-rounded features and affordability, the new HONOR 90 Smart offers users an exceptional, uninterrupted user experience.

Superior Photography Capabilities for Crystal-sharp Visuals

The HONOR 90 Smart boasts a 108MP Main Camera with a 1/1.67-inch sensor. Boosting light intake massively, the HONOR 90 Smart supports 9-in-1 pixel binning to achieve a pixel size measuring 1.92µm, enabling the camera to capture bright and vivid shots even in challenging low-light conditions, ensuring that night colours are faithfully reproduced in the images. The HONOR 90 Smart also features the Portrait Mode that supports 2X zoom, providing a diverse range of use that allows users to capture a wide variety of moments with versatility and flexibility. In addition to the camera, it offers multi-video recording feature that enables the front and rear cameras work at the same time, making people and sceneries shot in a more harmonious manner.

Long-lasting Battery to Support All-day Use

The HONOR 90 Smart has equipped with a 5,330mAh ultra-large battery, delivering an outstanding battery performance for daily usage. On a single charge, the latest HONOR 90 Smart can support up to 16.6 hours of video streaming, 17.9 hours of social media browsing or 37.8 hours of calls[3], making it a reliable companion for users who are on the go.

The cell of the HONOR 90 Smart comes with a higher energy density and a reduced thickness thanks to HONOR’s innovative battery technologies, which immensely contribute to the device’s long battery life and slim form factor, enabling users to stay connected without constant recharging. Additionally, the battery exhibits exceptional longevity, with the ability to maintain over 80% of its health even after three years of usage[4].

Immersive Audiovisual Experience with Hyper-Transmissive Display

Featuring a 6.8-inch[5] HONOR FullView Display[6] with a 91.3%[7] screen-to-body ratio, the HONOR 90 Smart supports an FHD+ resolution[8] and a color depth of 16.7 million colors, delivering visuals with stunning clarity and vibrant hues. Delivering the brand’s commitment to human centric technology, the HONOR 90 Smart comes with industry-leading eye comfort features including Circadian Night Display and Dynamic Dimming. Received the certification from TÜV Rheinland[9] for its low blue light emissions, the HONOR 90 Smart is suitable for extended usage without causing eye strain, perfect for today’s digital-savvy generation who spend long hours viewing content on their smartphones.

Furthermore, the HONOR 90 Smart incorporates advanced audio capabilities, thanks to the sound field expansion algorithm and scene-based audio optimization with dual stereo speakers, ensuring the 200% high volume and an immersive audio experience. Whether users are indulging in entertainment or focusing on work-related tasks, the HONOR 90 Smart is well-equipped to meet the demands of various real-life scenarios, providing users with an enjoyable and captivating experience across different outdoor activities.

Uninterrupted Access and Ample Storage Capacity

Users who enjoy keeping their media always accessible at their fingertips can fully leverage the expansive 128GB[10] storage drive, which can keep over 28,000 pictures, 11,000 songs or 450 HD videos[11] locally. The HONOR 90 Smart is also equipped with the HONOR RAM Turbo (4GB+4GB)[12], an HONOR proprietary technology that moves a portion of flash memory to RAM, meaning 4GB RAM can be increased to 8GB, enabling users to carry on with their tasks seamlessly with ease.

Pricing and Availability

Designed for a style-conscious audience, the HONOR 90 Smart is available in two stunning colours[13]: Emerald Green and Midnight Black. Starting from today, the HONOR 90 Smart willbe available to purchase in the UK via HONOR.com/uk, Argos, Amazon, Currys, Very and Vodafone for an affordable price starting at £199.99 RRP. On HONOR.com/uk, customers can also receive FREE Earbuds X6 (worth £39.99 RRP) when they purchase an HONOR 90 Smart, whilst stocks last.

The HONOR 90 Smart is also available from Three. Tariffs start from just £17.50 a month with £0 upfront cost, for more information please visit: https://www.three.co.uk/shop/phones/4185029_4185009.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.honor.com/uk

