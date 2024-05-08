Google has just announced the new Pixel 8a, a phone that’s is very similar to the Pixel 7a, particularly in terms of camera hardware. This means that the Google Pixel 7a, one of the best budget phones, is now incredible value for money, at just £329 with a free 30W charger!

Amazon UK are selling the phone, with a free 30W charger, making it even better value for money than other sellers. It’s also available in Charcoal (grey), Sea (blue), and Snow (white). Unfortunately if you’re not in the UK, then prices are higher. The Pixel 7a may be older than the new Pixel 8a, but that doesn’t stop it from being an excellent camera phone, and an excellent smartphone.

Goodle Pixel 7a at a glance:

64MP wide-angle, f/1.9, 25mm equivalent, (83°), OIS, 4K 60p

13MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 14mm equivalent, (120°), 4K 30p

13MP selfie camera, f/2.2, 21mm equivalent, 4K 30p, face unlock

6.1inch FullHD OLED, upto 90Hz, screen

Battery: 4385mAh (18W charging, 7.5W wireless)

Operating system and processor: Android 13/14, Titan M2 processor

Size and weight: 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm, 193g (IP67 rating)

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Google Pixel 7a photo gallery. Photo Joshua Waller / AP

Here’s what we had to say about the phone in our review:

“The Pixel 7a gives you two rear cameras that perform very well. The main camera gives a higher resolution final image than many other phones, a great ultra-wide-angle camera, and a much-improved selfie camera. That the selfie camera offers 4K video recording is impressive.”

For more options have a look a the best budget phones, or take a look at our latest phone reviews.