US company Retrospekt, which makes new and refurbished retro tech products, is releasing a limited edition gold Rollei 35 film camera. The original Rollei 35 was initially released in 1966 and has since left its mark among film photographers and in pop culture – from its use by Queen Elizabeth II to its appearance in Wes Anderson’s ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’.

‘The Rollei 35 represents a high point in camera engineering,’ said Retrospekt Creative Director Michael Kempen. ‘Our goal with this gold-plated version is to highlight the camera’s inherent beauty while ensuring it remains a fully functional piece of photographic equipment. We’ve taken great care to preserve the essence of what makes the Rollei 35 special.’

Gold Rollei 35 film camera back view. Photo: Retrospekt.

The 24k gold-plated Rollei 35 are available to buy on Retrospekt’s website for $999/£782.

Notably, a new Rollei camera – the Rollei 35AF – was released earlier this year, joining the other major new film camera of the year, the Pentax 17.

Gold Rollei 35 film camera in box. Photo: Retrospekt.

Note: These limited-edition, gold-plated cameras are authentic vintage pieces, originally manufactured by Rollei in the 1970s. While Retrospekt has meticulously refurbished and embellished these cameras, they are not affiliated with or licensed by Rollei. The Rollei name and logo are retained solely as part of the original camera design, honoring the craftsmanship of these classic models.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.