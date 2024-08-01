US film photography company Retrospekt has collaborated with Mattel for Barbie’s 65th birthday and released new Barbie-themed 35mm film cameras and camera bags.

The Malibu Barbie Retrospekt FC-11 is a reusable point and shoot camera with a fixed focus 31mm f/9 lens and optional flash. It shoots at 1/120s and is powered by one AAA battery. Priced at $59/£47 (camera-only), it can be bought along with a Barbie-themed camera bag and three rolls of Fujifilm 200 colour 35mm film for $107/£87.

Barbie & Ken Preloaded Simple-Use 35mm film cameras. Credit: Retrospekt.

Retrospekt is also now selling a double pack of Barbie & Ken Preloaded Simple-Use 35mm film cameras for $49/£39. Like disposable film cameras these cameras already have film in them – 27 exposures of ISO 400 35mm colour film- but are reloadable and can be used again. These cameras feature an easy-to-use viewfinder, simple winding mechanism for advancing the film and optional built-in flash.

Additionally, you can buy Retrospekt’s similarly Barbie-themed Polaroid 600s, the Polaroid 600 Malibu Barbie instant film camera (first released in 2021) and the Polaroid 600 Barbie Throwback instant film camera for $179/£143.

