The Sony Alpha 7 II, which is among the best full frame mirrorless cameras under $1,000 / £1,000, is currently available to buy for a discounted price on Amazon UK. Normally almost £700, the Sony A7 II is now priced at £639 – with 7% off (body-only).

The camera is also available to buy with a 50 mm F1.8 lens for £774, with 8% off.

In our Sony Alpha A7 II review, we gave it five stars, saying that: ‘While the Alpha 7 was certainly a ground-breaking camera, packing a full frame sensor into a compact mirrorless body, its slightly oddball design always seemed to count against it… The A7 II promises to change all that, essentially fixing most of the complaints that were raised against it. The addition of in-body image stabilisation is the icing on the cake, especially as it should work with a huge range of third party lenses.

Sony Alpha 7 II Review – At a Glance

24-million-pixel, full frame CMOS sensor

1200-zone metering system

ISO 50-25,600 sensitivity range

0.5inch, 2.4-million-dot EVF

117 AF points (phase-detection AF) 25 AF points (Contrast-Detect AF)

3in, 1,228k-dot LCD screen

ISO 400 with a shutter speed of 1/4sec. Sony Alpha 7 II, handheld, ISO400, 1/4sec exposure. Photo: Michael Topham

