The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A55 is available to buy with 34% off on Amazon UK – for just £289. The smartphone, which came out earlier this year, is priced at £439 without this limited time deal. This offer is valid until tomorrow.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is an update on the Samsung Galaxy A54, which we found in our review to be an impressive camera phone, particularly for the price, which started at roughly $450 / £450, but dropped to under $300 / £300 over time.

You can also get up to £300 off on Samsung Galaxy phones such as the S24 Ultra, the S24 and S24+. These deals are also valid until 4 June.

Samsung Galaxy A55 at a glance:

50MP f/1.8 main camera with OIS

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera

5MP f/2.4 macro camera

32MP f/2.2 selfie-camera

Shoots up to xK,xp video

6.6inch screen, 120Hz, Super AMOLED FHD+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

5000mAh battery, 25W charging (wired only)

Android 14 w/ One UI 6.1

161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm, 213g

Find out more about the Samsung Galaxy A55.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

