Samsung has announced the new Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35, updating the A54 and A34, these mid-range smartphones offer a triple camera setup on the rear, which includes an ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50MP main camera, and a third 5MP macro camera.

We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A54, and found it to be an impressive camera phone, particularly for the price, which started at roughly $450 / £450, but dropped to under $300 / £300 over time.

The new A55 updates the A54, with a larger 6.6inch AMOLED screen, compared to the 6.4inch screen on the A54. The cameras appear to be the same in terms of hardware, with a 50MP main camera with OIS, and a 32MP selfie camera, however Samsung say the photography features have been improved.

The A35 differs from the A55, with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, compared to the 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the A55, as well as a 13MP selfie camera, compared to the 32MP selfie camera on the A55.

Samsung Electronics today unveiled the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, two smartphones that demonstrate Samsung’s ongoing commitment to making the best of mobile innovations available to everyone. Both devices come with extensive security features such as Knox Vault, as well as new photography capabilities inspired by Galaxy’s flagship camera innovations and a stunning display that adjusts to users’ surroundings with Vision Booster.

“With the Galaxy A series, we are expanding our latest technologies to a wider audience so that more people can benefit from them,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to open up even more possibilities on the Galaxy A series this year, including offering Samsung Knox Vault for the first time on this lineup. We’re proud to enable Galaxy A series users to safely and reliably enjoy outstanding mobile experiences.”

With enhanced Nightography, Galaxy A55 5G takes clearer and more vibrant photos even in poor lighting conditions. That means every nighttime photo can reach epic new levels. Galaxy A55 5G’s advanced AI Image Signal Processing (ISP) produces stunning low-light images never seen before on Galaxy A series. It’s not just scenery that looks amazing. Night Portrait mode and 12-bit HDR video ensure the people in every image look great so that capturing memories with friends and family is never dependent on the perfect lighting.

Both Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G offer the incredible photography capabilities that Samsung Galaxy is renowned for, including features such as optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) that keep photos and videos crisp even when filming on the go.

The new devices also continue the Galaxy A series’ tradition of making fun and immersive mobile experiences accessible to all. Users can enjoy watching the latest shows or browsing social media with Super AMOLED displays, showing astonishing clarity in Full High Definition. They can also count on the 6.6-inch1 screen on both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G looking clear and bright in a range of light conditions thanks to Vision Booster.

