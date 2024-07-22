Great news for macro photographers! The Manfrotto 190 Go! 4-section carbon fibre tripod is available to buy from Park Cameras for just £299 – almost £150 down its usual price on the Manfrotto website.

The Manfrotto 190 Go! centre column is capable of rotating through 90° into horizontal orientation, making this tripod particularly good for flat-lays and macro photography. It also has an Easy Link connector that enables an accessory arm to be attached to the shoulders of the tripod to hold a light or similar accessory, such as a power bank. You can also get the tripod in aluminium, which is cheaper.

Manfrotto 190 Go! key features

M-lock twist locking system

Carbon fibre construction

90° column system

Four leg angles give

Weighs 1.35kg and supports 15kg payload for pro cameras

Attach studio accessories with Manfrotto’s quick to use Easy Link system

Priced £444.95 on Manfrotto website

Read our Manfrotto 190 Go! review.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

