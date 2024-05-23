Leica is now a global super-brand, with immense brand capital that attracts non-photographers as well as current mirrorless camera users lured by the red dot. Buying into the Leica cult has never been cheap, but the newly announced D-Lux 8 compact has a relatively ‘budget’ price compared to the rest of the company’s cameras.

The upcoming Leica D-Lux 8 is a compact, the market for which has been reinvigorated by the release of the Fujifilm X-100VI, and will feature simplified and ergonomically repositioned controls in a similar fashion to the popular Leica Q series, including the hit Leica Q3.

The new D-Lux 8 features he same 4/3” CMOS sensor offering 21MP as the previous model, the Leica D-Lux 7, and the Panasonic LX100 II. The rear screen is still fixed, however.

Sorry folks, the screen still doesn’t flip or tilt

It also the first D-Lux camera to shoot in the handy DNG raw format, which makes working on its raw files easier if you haven’t updated your editing software for some time

it’s a tidy looking camera, as you would expect from Leica

Vario-Summilux lens

The camera is accompanied by a far-from-shabby Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 F1.7-2.8ASPH lens (35mm camera equivalent to 24-75mm). As an update to the D-Lux 7, also known as Leica’s version of the Panasonic LX100 II, the Leica D-Lux 8 is a cheaper zoom alternative to the Fujifilm X100VI – which also has a 24-75mm lens but is priced at £1599.

The Leica D-Lux will be available to buy for £1450 from 2 July at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers. Customers can register to be notified once the camera is available in store. Additional accessories include an automatic lens cap, soft release buttons, and a selection of bags (a hip bag, crossbody bag, and equipment bag).

From Leica:

Wetzlar, 23rd May 2024. Leica Camera AG will launch the new Leica D-Lux 8 on the 2nd of July 2024. The German premium manufacturer first introduced the D-Lux in 2003, and after eight generations and numerous special editions, the D-Lux has solidified its position in the top-quality segment of Leica’s digital compact cameras.

The new D-Lux 8 brings the quintessential Leica experience into a more compact and accessible form. The overall user experience and iconic design are a testament to the excellence of the legendary Leica brand, recognised globally as a leader in the field.

For enhanced user comfort, the controls have been simplified and ergonomically repositioned, while the user interface, inspired by the popular Leica Q-Cameras, has become even more user-friendly. The D-Lux 8 features a 4/3” CMOS sensor offering 21 MP (17 MP effective), the fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9–34 f/1.7–2.8 ASPH. lens (35mm camera equivalent to 24-75mm), intuitive design and seamless connectivity with the Leica FOTOS app.

It is also the first D-Lux that features the versatile DNG format. The flash included with the camera further expands the versatility of the Leica D-Lux 8. In addition to the camera, a new range of accessories will be introduced. These include a hand grip, carrying straps, wrist straps, and leather protectors available in multiple colours.

Additional accessories such as an automatic lens cap, soft release buttons, and a selection of bags, including a hip bag, crossbody bag, and equipment bag, expand the camera’s portfolio.

The Leica D-Lux 8 will be available globally from 2nd July 2024 at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and through authorised dealers. The recommended retail price will be £1,450.00 including VAT. Customers can register here to be notified once the camera is available in store.

