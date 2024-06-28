The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards is one of our favourite wildlife-related competitions and with only one month left to enter, Nikon has today published a selection of the most amusing entries received so far

Now in its 10th year, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards attracts thousands of entries from around the world – catching some of wildlife’s funniest moments on camera. This year’s competition closes on July 31st with the shortlist being announced in September and the winners in December. You can enter here.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards categories:

Alex Walker’s Serian Mammals Category

Spectrum Photo Birds Category

ThinkTANK Reptiles and Amphibians Category

Fish and Other Aquatic Species

Insects Category

Nikon Young Photographer (up to 25 yrs.)

Nikon Junior Category (up to 16 yrs.)

Amazing Internet Portfolio Category

Video Category

Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award (after Finalists announced)

Not just for laughs

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was co-founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, who wanted to create a competition that focused on the lighter side of wildlife photography, while also promoting the conservation of wildlife and habitats through humour.

This year, the competition is in partnership with UK conservation charity, Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), who support conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South. Over the last 30 years, it has channelled £20 million to more than 200 conservationists in 90 countries, and this competition will help shine a light on the important work they do.

Judging panel luminaries include TV presenter Kate Humble, actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, world renowned wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Burrard-Lucas, and Will Travers OBE of The Born Free Foundation.

The overall winning image will be taken on a once in a lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, with Alex Walker’s Serian, as well as a handmade trophy from The Wonder Workshop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Junior Category winner will win a Nikon Z 30 camera, while the Young Photographer winner will receive a Nikon Z 8 kit and an iPad complete with the latest Affinity photo editing software. All category winners will also receive a camera bag from ThinkTANK.

In celebration of a decade of Comedy Wildlife, and in recognition of Nikon’s partnership, there will be an exclusive exhibition showcasing the 2024 award finalists at the Gallery@Oxo in London from December 10th-16th, where the winners will also be announced. Again, entry is free.

Some of the funniest entries sent in so far

Holding on for a ride, credit: Alexander Fine

Not a good idea, credit: Anton Pretorius

Three’s a crowd, credit: Deena Sveinsson

Slow hands, credit: Harry Collins

Laughing out loud, credit: Ingo Hamann

Three heads are better than one, credit: John Mullineux

Watch out for that tree, credit: Mark Koster

Pick me, pick meee, credit: Thomas Van Puymbroeck

Peek-a-boo, credit Tilan Weerasinghe

Did you hear the one about the…. credit: Wendy Kaveney

