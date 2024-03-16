Nikon has partnered with The Comedy Wildlife Awards to bring you the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards (NCWA) which is now open for entry, so if you’ve been looking for a photography competition to enter, then now’s the time. The NCWA are free to enter, and entries can be submitted until the July 31st 2024.

From Nikon: London, United Kingdom, 16th March 2024: Nikon, in partnership with The Comedy Wildlife Awards, is pleased to announce that the world-famous competition is now open for 2024 entries.

The Comedy Wildlife Awards is celebrating a decade of sharing charming images from around the world, and this year, Nikon is delighted to be able to support this strong legacy as partner of the competition. To commemorate this exciting new partnership, the competition has officially been renamed ‘The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards’, but the aim to help encourage the world to take part in the conservation conversation through hilarious wildlife images remains the same.

Entrants are invited to submit work that not only has the power to make people smile, but that encapsulates wildlife in all shapes and sizes – promoting the conservation of wildlife and their habitats through a humorous and positive message.

The entry shortlist will be judged by a panel of industry-leading photographers, which for the first time will include Nikon Creators such as Cameron Whitnall, Lara Jackson and Roxy Furman, who each possess a rich understanding and passion for both wildlife photography and conservation. They will be joining the regular cohort of expert judges, including renowned wildlife photographer and Nikon Ambassadors, Daisy Gilardini, and Charlie Hamilton James.

The competition is free to enter and is open to the public until it closes on July 31st 2024. The shortlist will be announced in September whereas the final winners will be announced in November of this year.

Submissions in the various categories will be in with a chance to win some impressive prizes, from a once in a lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, to a Nikon Z 30 camera. Other prizes include a Nikon Z 8 kit, and a brand-new iPad loaded with the latest Affinity Photo editing software for the Nikon Young Photographer winner.

Stefan Maier, Senior General Manager Marketing says, “We are thrilled to be partnering with The Comedy Wildlife team this year to become The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Utilising the natural affinity between our brands to celebrate global wildlife, we look forward to generating vital awareness surrounding conservation. Nikon has spent more than 100 years not only pioneering imaging technology, but also empowering creators and image makers around the world as they perfect their craft. We’re therefore thrilled to combine forces, providing a platform for talented creatives to not only tell stories that make an impact – but that put a smile on people’s faces too.”

Paul Joynson-Hicks, Competition Founder says, “It is with great excitement that in our tenth anniversary, we have partnered with Nikon, one of the world’s leading camera brands. It is a very special year for us as we celebrate thousands of funny images entered by photographers from all over the world and it is made even more special by being joined by a global brand such as Nikon. Welcome to Nikon and here’s to a glorious future together; celebrating global wildlife, celebrating the people taking the photographs and by doing so encouraging the world to take part in the conservation conversation through our funny wildlife images.”

Competition Categories include:

Alex Walker’s Serian Mammals

Spectrum Photo Birds

ThinkTANK Fish and other Aquatic Species

Insects

Reptiles/Amphibians

Nikon Young Photographer (up to 25yrs.)

Nikon Junior Category (up to 16 yrs.)

Amazing Internet Portfolio Category

Video Category

Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award

For more information visit https://www.comedywildlifephoto.com

