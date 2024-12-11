The Sony Alpha A7 IV may be the best Sony camera all round, but if you’re looking for a bargain, it can be found in the previous model, with the Sony A7 III, (its hugely popular predecessor from 2018), now available to buy for £949 (body only)- the cheapest price it’s been all year, and £1000 less than launch price. This offer is available from CameraWorld using the link below, but if you’re in a different location, have a look at the offers below.

The Sony Alpha A7 III was an extremely impressive camera when launched, with a full-frame 24MP sensor, 10fps continuous shooting, 4K video, and in-body image stabilisation. You also get to choose from a vast array of Sony E-mount lenses.

Sony’s A7 IV (right) and the A7 III (left).

To find out more about the differences between newer Sony A7 IV and the Sony A7 III, check out our look at our Sony A7 IV vs A7 III comparison.

Sony A7 III at a glance

24.2MP BSI-CMOS full-frame sensor

ISO 100-204800 (extended)

10fps shooting

4K video recording

5-axis in body stabilisation

