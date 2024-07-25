If you have been looking for a full frame DSLR camera then now is a great time to save money on the Nikon D780, one of Nikons last DSLR cameras, and one of Nikon’s best DSLRs.

It’s on offer for £1,929 with a Nikon AF-S 24-120mm VR lens, it is normally priced at £2,769 which means a saving of more than £800. Unfortunately, this offer is only available in the UK.

Nikon D780 at a glance:

24.5MP full frame CMOS sensor

Nikon F mount

ISO 100-12,800 (ISO 50-204,800 extended)

Hybrid AF system

3.2in, 2,360k-dot tilting touchscreen

12fps continuous shooting in Live View (7fps via OVF)

In-camera USB Type-C charging

Here’s what we had to say in our review: “It is a sensational camera that’s built to a professional standard and is a sheer delight to use. It’ll provide top-level service to photographers who aren’t fully enamoured by the thought of switching to mirrorless, especially those who want to continue using their F-mount lenses without an adapter and still swear by having an optical viewfinder.”

Read our full Nikon D780 review.

If you are buying a Nikon DSLR for the first time, or want to find more options, have a look at our guide to the best Nikon F-mount lenses.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.