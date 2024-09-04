Buying into a new camera system can be pricey, particularly if you are graduating from a smartphone or want a full-frame sensor, but there’s now a great deal on Canon’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless EOS RP – complete with lens.

In our original review, we praised the EOS RP for its easy-to-use layout with plenty of scope for customisation, well-integrated touchscreen interface, fully articulated screen and compatibility with a huge range of EF-mount SLR lenses via the supplied adapter.

While it is built down to a price and lacks image stabilisation, we concluded it’s ‘a small, lightweight package that’s generally very pleasant to shoot with.’

So the Canon EOS RP is a good, economical choice for street and travel, including short city breaks. It won’t weigh you down, or your wallet.

Canon EOS RP key features

26.2MP Full-frame sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

5 fps continuous shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3-in 1.04m-dot fully-articulated touchscreen

Wex Photo Video is now offering the EOS RP with a versatile 24-105mm IS STM Lens for just £1,129, a sizeable saving of £200.

Even though the market has moved on since the EOS RP’s launch, this is still a very affordable way of starting a Canon system, or moving on from a Canon DSLR. At this price it could be used as a back-up camera and lens, too.

