Making an appearance is the longest lens yet for Fujifilm’s GFX medium-format system. The Fujinon GF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR provides a telephoto view equivalent to a 400mm lens on full-frame. It’s also compatible with the GF 1.4x TC WR teleconverter, with which it’ll deliver a 700mm F8 combination (560mm equivalent). It’s impressively light in weight for such a long lens, at just 1375g.

Fujifilm has employed 21 elements in 15 groups in the optical construction, including 5 extra-low dispersion (ED) glass and 2 super ED glass elements to minimise chromatic aberration. The minimum focus distance is 2.75m, and the lens accepts 95mm filters.

In terms of design, the lens takes its cues from the existing GF 250mm F4 R LM OIS WR. Key features include built-in optical image stabilisation rated for 6 stops of shake suppression, and weather resistant construction. The aperture ring has both the usual A position, and a C setting that passes control to a dial on the camera body. A detachable rotating tripod mounting foot is included in the box.

The Fujifilm Fujinon GF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR is due to go on sale on 17th June for £3499.

See full-size sample photos taken with the new GF 500mm F5.6 lens and GFX100S II.