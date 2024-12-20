In the second part of our exclusive interview with Fujifilm, UK general manager Theo Georgiades reflects on how the photography market is changing, whether it will ever bring out a film camera and other timely topics.

In the first part of our chat, we talked about specific camera performance, but where is Fujifilm’s main focus at the moment?

TG: Our focus for the brand now is more about reaching out to a new audience – younger people, but, I hasten to add, not just younger people. Anyone getting into photography for the first time. The market has changed a lot.

Those new to photography and videography don’t have the same allegiances as they did 10, 15, 20 years ago. The options for getting into photography now are so much greater. Consumer demands are different as well. People want maybe a hybrid camera, more versatility on the screen, things like that.

Quality straight out of camera is a bigger thing now, too. Go back to digital photography just 10 years ago, and people were more than happy to shoot, then sit at a laptop and take their time to make adjustments. Things have changed.

The Instax Wide 400 in hand. Photo: Isabella Ruffatti.

Take the instant gratification that Instax provides, or where people shoot on their smartphone, edit quickly and then post it. That is part of the journey that has made our film simulations so popular – because many people want instant results. In reality we’ve had film simulation for the last 10 years but it’s really taken off since 2023 with our recent cameras.

The ability to perform those old film tricks digitally is unbelievable; not just to our older generation of customers that remember film, but to see a newer generation attracted to our film simulations in droves, well, that is extraordinary.

And we are still recognised as inherently a film brand. We started off developing colour negative film and expanded from there. Other brands can do their best and try to catch up, but Fujifilm has the advantage as the owners of those films. We know how to get the best out of them. It’s unique to us and hard to replicate.

Fujifilm X-T50 film simulation dial. Photo JW/AP

Furthermore, people want cameras that are smaller, lighter and easier to use, as well as being able to transfer images to their smartphone, and post online. Those elements make photography more fun and accessible. I think it’s inspiring a whole new generation of shooters.

So you are feeling optimistic about 2025?

TG: People say to me, “Oh you work for Fujifilm – aren’t cameras dying?” There’s an assumption that smartphones have killed cameras. I reply that, if anything, smartphones have made photographers of everybody with their innate convenience and opportunity for taking pictures!

What about your lens business?

TG: I think that the shopping behaviour of this new generation of consumer is very different. In the past, say when we launched the X-T1 or X-T2 or XT-3, we’d see a spike in lens sales that corresponded with the surge in camera sales. We don’t see that now – which suggests that someone buying a kit is satisfied with what they have.

Theo notes how the lens business is changing

Do you think that the days of people buying multiple lenses when they get a new camera are over, then?

TG: I think that many in the smartphone generation are happy with one or two lenses. Nowadays, it depends on the type of user and type of camera being launched. Our 70-300mm X-Mount lens is really popular, for example, along with some of the primes. It’s more accurate to say that we don’t see the same numbers of people shelling out for four lenses as we used to – rather than saying that lenses are no longer popular.

New users tend at first to settle for their new camera and the kit that comes with it, and invest in other lenses later. So it’s our job to adapt to the new habits of the market.

Presumably today’s customers are also looking for more video features too?

TG: Absolutely. Take the X-M5, for example, which we launched recently. The previous models of X-Ms or X-As always did OK in the UK without setting the world alight, while being massive in Asia. That’s because our traditional users wanted a viewfinder etc.

The X-100VI has opened doors to audiences that we hadn’t seen before. People are really gravitating towards the X-M5 too, and don’t expect a viewfinder or flash. For those more traditional users who do, there are cameras such as the X-T50 and X-S20.

This new audience of content creators or ‘step-up’ smartphone users aren’t used to a viewfinder as they have been shooting via their phone screen. How people shoot is very different now. These differences used to be barriers years ago – but not so now. This allows us to expand our line-up and create more products for a much wider audience. It could see us become more adventurous with niche features in the coming years.

That said, I also think that when it comes to Instax or the X series or GFX, or just in general, people now seek more dedicated devices, leaving their phone in their pocket because it’s become a distraction.

Can you elaborate on this?

TG: I am a prime example, having recently bought a digital notepad, despite having that function on my phone and iPad. But I wanted a separate, dedicated device for taking notes.

People like the look of my X-100VI, too. Phones are essentially vanilla. Regardless of the brand or model, it’s essentially a functional device. There’s nothing inspirational about it. There’s more to a cool-looking camera. We see that people love accessorising their X100VI, in particular.

Cool-looking cameras such as the X100VI have more cachet than phones, according to Theo

I must have spent over £200 on accessories for mine! Making it look your own and stand out from the crowd appeals to people. This trend makes for really exciting times for us at Fujifilm.

Moving on, would Fujifilm ever consider launching a film camera again, especially if it had the retro look of an X-100VI?

TG: I’ve been with Fujifilm for 25 years, so have learned to never say never – but I don’t know. There is without doubt a massive resurgence in film as we see from film sales. Go down to the markets around Westminster in London and you can see the popularity of film cameras again. And it’s the same in Japan, as I found on a recent trip.

Could Fujifilm benefit from this popularity because you make film – and have that tradition and historic reputation?

TG: Certainly. As I say, I’ve learned to say never, ever say never! However, any business needs to analyse the prospects for a long-term opportunity over a short-term fad. And, of course, we have the Instax range of instant film cameras and printers.

We were talking about video earlier – why did you choose to announce the development of the medium-format CINE camera this year?

TG: The road of GFX started back in 2016. Our plans were always to add something different to the line-up, to grow the medium format market, which had become a bit stagnant, but also to shake up the full frame market.

The Fujifilm GFX ETERNA cine camera is currently under development

And as video has progressed, the quality from that GFX sensor has got better and better. So, why not? GFX is very important to us and we’re very excited about it. But we’re not resting on our laurels and will continue to push GFX very heavily.