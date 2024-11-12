Fujifilm has announced that a new “Filmmaking camera” is under development, called the FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA. With the GFX moniker and details provided we can see that this is a camera with a 102MP medium format sensor, as well as buttons, controls, and features aimed at professional video capture. There are mic, headphone, ethernet, USB-C and more sockets, as well as an oversized REC button. The camera is due to be released in 2025, but so far, no pricing information has been provided.

FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA Image: Fujifilm

From Fujifilm: Fujifilm Unveils the Development of its First Filmmaking Camera “FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA”

Achieving rich, true to life visuals with the large format sensor Paving the way for a new era of film production and timeless masterpiece creation

TOKYO, November 12, 2024 – FUJIFILM Corporation announces that it is currently in the process of developing its first-ever filmmaking camera, the “FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA” (GFX ETERNA), with plans for a release in 2025.

The “GFX ETERNA” will feature a large format sensor, “GFX 102MP CMOS II HS”, which is approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm sensor, and the high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor 5”, enabling filmmakers to capture rich, true to life visuals and have enhanced flexibility in post-production.

Both the “GFX 102MP CMOS II HS” sensor and “X Processor 5” are the latest technologies featured in the mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM GFX100 II”, which delivers extraordinarily high image quality with its 102 million pixels.

Fujifilm will showcase the “GFX ETERNA” as a reference exhibit at the comprehensive media event “InterBEE 2024”, which will be held from November 13th to 15th 2024.

After its founding in 1934, the Fujifilm Group has played an important role in Japan’s film industry by developing and introducing domestically-produced positive film for movies. Through continuous innovation, Fujifilm has expanded its product range to include the motion picture color negative film “ETERNA series” and the cinema zoom lenses “Premista series” and “ZK Cabrio series”.

For over 90 years, Fujifilm has been providing reliable products for the film production industry and beyond. In addition to its success with photographic films, cameras and digital cameras, in 2017, Fujifilm introduced the ground-breaking mirrorless digital camera “GFX series”, featuring a large format sensor approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm sensor, delivering extraordinarily high image quality.

Fujifilm has since made continuous improvement to the “GFX series”, including its video capabilities.

The “GFX ETERNA,” currently in development, is set to revolutionize film production. Leveraging Fujifilm’s expertise and experience in the field of filmmaking, the company will combine the exceptional capabilities of Fujinon lenses with the advanced technology of the “GFX series.” Aptly named “GFX ETERNA,” it aspires to become a driving force in shaping a new era of filmmaking and dedicate to contributing to the creation of timeless cinematic masterpieces.

In addition to the development of the “GFX ETERNA”, Fujifilm is also working on the development of a power zoom GF lens that is optimized for this G mount camera, planned to have actual focal length of 32-90mm, and a mount adapter from G to PL mount lenses, widely employed in film production.

As the demand for producing various types of videos such as feature films, short films, documentaries, and web content continues to grow, there is a growing need in the film production industry for high-quality videos that can be produced quickly and inexpensively. In preparation for the launch of the “GFX ETERNA”, Fujifilm will conduct rigorous field tests, while expanding its product line-up to enhance the “GFX system”. Through these efforts, Fujifilm is committed to contributing to the video production with high-quality and productivity across a wide range of fields.

