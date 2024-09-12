While there is a very wide choice of full-frame mirrorless cameras (or full-frame DSLRs, if you are old school), you may decide you need a higher resolution sensor for maximum detail and editing flexibility.

Fujifilm’s GFX series of medium-format mirrorless cameras has many fans, and you can now get a good deal on the Fujifilm GFX100S II.

In our original review, testing tsar Andy Westlake gave it five stars and nearly ran out of adjectives, praising its ‘superlative image quality in both JPEG and raw thanks to its 102MP sensor. It handles well and its upgraded viewfinder is excellent… the autofocus is very capable too.’

Fujifilm GFX100S II with GF 32-64mm F4 lens. Credit: Andy Westlake

You are paying a premium for the amazing sensor and image quality compared to full-frame systems, and we haven’t even mentioned the lenses yet. It’s a case of premium price, premium quality, but easing things somewhat is the discovery that Wex Photo Video has cut the price by a tempting £400.

Fujifilm GFX100S IIkey features

102MP medium-format sensor

ISO 80-12,800 (standard)

Up to 7 fps shooting

4K 30p video recording

5.76m-dot, 0.84x viewfinder

3.2in, 2.36m-dot tilting touchscreen

8-stop in-body stabilisation

