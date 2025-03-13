In 2024, for the first time, we teamed up with Analogue Wonderland, Kodak and Ricoh Imaging to launch the UK Film Photographer of the Year competition, in recognition of the huge resurgence in the popularity of traditional film photography. UK-based film photographers were invited to share their portfolio of 5-8 film photographs, showcasing their creativity, expertise, personal vision, and ability to shoot fantastic film images across a range of different situations and styles.

The judging panel was made up of AP’s Nigel Atherton and Jessica Miller, along with Karen Freer of Analogue Wonderland, Andrew Church of Kodak, and Adrian Uden of Ricoh.

Green. Camera: Konica Hexar AF Film: 35mm, Kodak UltraMax, Portra 400 or ColourPlus. I honestly don’t remember what film most of my 35mm is shot on, but it’ll be one of these three for sure. January 2024 on Bankside, London. Image: Cal Holland

Cal Holland is our winner, and his portfolio of street photography really impressed the judges. Cal’s skilled use of colour, composition, and timing resulted in a charming set of captured moments that gave us the warm and fuzzies. He receives more than £4k worth of prizes, including a brand-new Pentax 17 film camera, a year’s supply of Kodak film, a year’s supply of film developing and scanning with the Analogue Wonderland lab, and a limited-edition Pentax T-shirt and baseball cap!

Police. Camera: Konica Hexar AF Film: 35mm, Kodak UltraMax / Portra 400 / ColourPlus. March 2024, St Patrick’s Day Parade at Green Park, London. Image: Cal Holland

We caught up with Cal to find out more about his work and winning the prize…

AP: Can you tell us more about yourself and how you got into photography?

Cal Holland: Having been a food and drink photographer for nearly a decade, photography has been a big part of my adult life, but it wasn’t until I got a point-and-shoot film camera at the end of 2020 and then started shooting on the street in August 2022 that this became a (hopefully lifelong) obsession for me. The biggest inspiration for shooting the way I do now on film was Joel Meyerowitz’s How I Make Photographs, that I bought from The Photographers’ Gallery in London in July 2022. I think it tells you everything you need to know to become a photographer, and I find myself rereading it at least a couple of times a year.

Reserved. Camera: Konica Hexar AF Film: 35mm, Kodak UltraMax / Portra 400 / ColourPlus. June 2024 in Como, Italy. Image: Cal Holland

AP: Congratulations on winning the first UK Film Photographer of the Year competition! How does it feel to win and be recognised at the AP awards?

CH: Pretty surreal! I must have re-read the email telling me I’d won a hundred times just to convince myself it was happening. I’ve never entered any photography awards before, but I got an email from Analogue Wonderland and the prize (especially the year’s supply of film and developing) was just too good not to try for. The fact that this is the inaugural award for shooting on film makes the win even more special – while I still shoot digitally, shooting on film is the part of photography I love the most. There was something I read recently from Susan Meiselas in Magnum Contact Sheets that I really enjoyed, and I think perfectly sums up how I feel about it: ‘I still think not knowing what you “have” at the end of the day with film gives strength to the intensity when you work. It is a mystery and surprise.’

Cat. Camera: Konica Hexar AF Film: 35mm, Kodak UltraMax / Portra 400 / ColourPlus. May 2024, Piccadilly, London. Image: Cal Holland

AP: Can you tell us more about your winning portfolio?

CH: I wanted to showcase a mix of candid human moments taken on the street in London and sights from travelling during 2024 in New York and Lake Como, Italy.

AP: What is your go-to film camera and film?

CH: At the moment I use the Konica Hexar for 35mm and the Fuji GA645 for 120, and honestly any Kodak film, I’m not really precious about which film I shoot with. My choice of cameras – both are autofocus point-and-shoots – is to remove as much thought about camera settings and technique as possible while I’m shooting film. This contrasts with my more technical digital food and drink photography, and allows me to separate the two, enjoy the experience of shooting much more and shoot more on intuition. In that respect I agree with what Daido Moriyama (who predominantly used point-and-shoots) said: ‘The camera doesn’t matter.’

Bus. Camera: Konica Hexar AF Film: 35mm, Kodak Portra 400 July 2024 at 42nd & 5th, Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Image: Cal Holland

AP: What are your favourite subjects to shoot?

CH: Over the last two to three years of shooting consistently I’ve figured out what my eye is drawn to. Human connection, everyday chaos, parent/child dynamics and youthful innocence, all things my therapist loves to point out and unpack.

Hair. Camera: Konica Hexar AF Film: 35mm, Kodak Portra 400 November 2024 on the Staten Island Ferry, New York City. Image: Cal Holland

AP: Anything else you want to tell us?

CH: I’m excited to announce that I’ve got my first zine being published by Bump Books in July, all photos shot on film on the streets of London. Also, Tim Jamieson made a video with me shooting photos on the street and speaking about my process that you can check out on his YouTube channel. Thanks again to all the judges and to AP; I’m so incredibly honoured by this!

Bridge. Camera: Fuji GA645 Film: 120, Kodak Gold June 2024 in Como, Italy. Image: Cal Holland

Couple. Camera: Fuji GA645 Film: 120, Kodak Gold June 2024 in Como, Italy. Image: Cal Holland

UK Film Photographer of the Year: Runners up

Here are our runners-up! The two runners-up, Stephen Akinyemi and Nicolo Aiello, win £100 worth of film, £100 worth of developing and scanning, and a limited-edition Pentax T-shirt

Second Place: Stephen Akinyemi

In second place we had this lovely set of black & white portraits by Stephen Akinyemi, from Essex.

Instagram: @bare_clips

GINA, from the project WHERE THE HE.ART IS Image: Stephen Akinyemi

SIENNA Image: Stephen Akinyemi

my pearls for me represent vulnerability Image: Stephen Akinyemi

YOU MAKE ME FEEL AT PEACE Image: Stephen Akinyemi

MUSICIAN BINA MEDITATING BEFORE HER STUDIO SESSION Image: Stephen Akinyemi

HALF SISTERS – FULL LOVE, from the project WHERE THE HE.ART IS Image: Stephen Akinyemi

Third Place: Nicolo Aiello

In third place, we have these charming travel images of Italy by Nicolo Aiello, from East London.

Instagram: @nicoloaiello23

Cefalù Image: Nicolo Aiello

Splash Image: Nicolo Aiello

Il telo bianco Image: Nicolo Aiello

Dusting off Image: Nicolo Aiello

Observers Image: Nicolo Aiello

Santa Rosalia Image: Nicolo Aiello

Stigghiola Image: Nicolo Aiello

Persiane Image: Nicolo Aiello

More news:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.