The Association of Photographers have released the list of finalists in the 39th AOP Photography Awards, a competition which celebrate the best in established and emerging photographic talent. The winners will be announced on 26th September

From Association of Photographers: Acclaimed in the photography world, the finalists have now been announced for the 39th AOP Photography Awards, celebrating excellence in the creative photography and image-making industry. Sponsored by MPB, this year’s headline sponsor, the Awards

focus on human creativity and professional practice and are an unmissable opportunity to be seen by leading commissioners and names in photography. The Gold and Silver winners will be announced live at the AOP Annual Showcase event in London on 26 September 2024, where, alongside selected finalists, the winning entries will also be exhibited at the Showcase.

Finalist galleries for each category of the 39th AOP Photography Awards can be seen here and a teaser reel of the works is here.

Aaron Graubart, ‘Food Waste 2’ © Aaron Graubart [From the Food & Drink Category]

Isabelle Doran, CEO of the Association of Photographers, says of the 39th AOP Awards, “These auspicious Awards have existed for almost 40 years, and each year our Awards finalists challenge and surprise us with their extraordinary & fascinating visual observations of the world around them covering the past year or so. From playful foods and community embraces to gritty environmental messages and still moments, and much much more, our

finalists have this year presented what they want us to see, experience and connect with on a human level.

In ever challenging times, where human authenticity is increasingly compromised by advances in technology beyond consent, and the cost of living remains high, we are able to champion our community of creative professional photographers with Awards such as these by the acknowledgement of our industry peers and the generosity and support of our partners and sponsors.”

The 39th AOP Photography Awards comprises ten individual subject categories, plus additional Awards for Best Commissioned and Best Personal work which are considered by key industry figures from all the selected finalists. The Awards are open to all AOP Accredited Photographer and Assisting Photographer members. As in previous years, stills, moving image and innovation can now be entered into each category. All still and moving images

have been created (by a person) or published as new from January 2022, with the exception of the Project category which has no date limitation but must be a proven ongoing project. Winners are announced live on 26 September at the AOP Annual Showcase event.

Dan Burn-Forti, ‘Trent Lightfoot’ © Dan Burn-Forti [From the Portrait Category]

The AOP Award categories are as follows –

Documentary – Factual / observational photography and short form film documenting real-life that informs or promotes ideals. Includes photojournalism and reportage photography. (Judged by Olivia Arthur, Magnum Photographer; Laura Summerton, Photography Manager, Water Aid; and Krishna Sheth, Head of Photography – The Economist 1843 Magazine. Sponsored by Wex Photo Video) Environment – Photography and short form film where the overall situation or location is the primary focus of the image that covers outdoors, environmental and natural landscape photography. (Judged by Alan McFetridge, Artist & Photographer; David Gray, Content Director, Finisterre; and Chrissy Levett, Co-Founder & CEO, Creative Conscience. Sponsored by EIZO) Fashion + Beauty – Photography and short form film that illustrates or promotes clothing or beauty products. (Judged by Kaj Jefferies, Director & Photographer; Jamie Spence, Visuals Director | BRITISH VOGUE; and Safia Minney MBE FRSA, British social entrepreneur, author, former Global CEO & founder of People Tree. Sponsored by MOT Models) Food + Drink – Photography and short form film where food or drink is the primary focus of the image. (Judged by Julie Fisher, Founder & Ice cream Innovator (and former AOP Photographer); Ginny Rolfe, Head Food Stylist at Jamie Oliver Limited; and Rich Robinson, Head of Creative, M&S food. Sponsored by Fair Licensing) Lifestyle – Fictional / staged photography and short form film reflecting lifestyle scenarios that illustrate or promote brands, corporations, products, and ideas. (Judged by Julian Love, Photographer; Matthew Beaman, Director of Photography, Monocle; and Jaki Jo Hannan, Head of Print Production and Experiential, adam&eve DDB. Sponsored by Capture One) Portrait – Photography and short form film where the subject, human or animal, is the primary focus of the image. (Judged by Emma Hardy, Photographer; Russ O’Connell, Picture Editor, Sunday Times Magazine; and Nella Soušková, Associate Editor, Photography & Design, Thames & Hudson. Sponsored by Peerspace) Spaces – Photography and short form film where interior spaces and decoration, built exteriors and locations are the primary focus of the image. (Judged by James Merrell, Photographer; Caroline Rowland, Founding Editor, 91 Magazine; and Fiona Naylor, Co-Founder Johnson Naylor | Interior Architecture & Design Magazine. Sponsored by Williamson Carson, Insurance for the Creative Industries) Sport – Photography and short form film where sport or fitness activity is the primary focus of the image, includes sports fans and venues. (Judged by Henrik Sorensen, Photographer; Helen Stergios; Design Director, Nike; and Leon Yearwood, Picture Editor, Sky Sports. Sponsored by IMAGO) Still Life + Object – Photography and short form film where still life or objects are the primary focus of the image. This can be any type of object in any place. (Judged by Kevin Mackintosh, Photographer; Jaina Minton, Set Designer & Prop Stylist; and Jon Clarke, Operations Director, Havas, London.) Project – A long-term photographic project on a singular subject that portrays a narrative, illustrated in a series of 10-20 images, or short form film. (Judged by Miles Aldridge, Photographer; Christiane Monarchi, Editor, Hapax Magazine; and Clare Grafik, Head of Exhibitions, The Photographers’ Gallery. Sponsored by Genesis Imaging) Best in Show Personal / Non-commissioned – A specific award celebrating inspirational personal work from amongst all 2024 eligible finalist entries. (Judged by Tracy Marshall-Grant, Arts Director/Producer). Best in Show Commissioned – A specific award celebrating inspirational commissioned work from amongst all 2024 eligible finalist entries. (Judged by Jacqui Dixon, Arts Buyer / Stills Producer).

Katie Thompson, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at MPB, the Awards’ headline sponsors, says, “We are delighted to support the latest celebration of the AOP’s photographers’ stunning work from the past 12 months. The AOP’s dedication to the protection and guidance of visual storytellers is a cause also shared by MPB, as we look to make photography accessible for all.”

Also announced live at the 39th AOP Annual Showcase event in September will be the winner of the Martin Evening Excellence in Digital Retouching Award (sponsored by Luminar Neo), for an individual or team who excel at digital retouching in either still or moving image in commemoration of the late Martin Evening, a highly influential photographer who was an early pioneer of digital retouching, Winners of the 2024 AOP Open Award, where

professionals and amateurs compete on equal terms, and finally the winners of the AOP’s Emerging Talent Awards (sponsored by Hahnemühle), celebrating the very best in the new wave of photographers and image makers, who have been practising their craft for less than 3 years.

Winners and finalists from all the awards listed above, as well those from the AOP’s recent 2024 Student Awards, will be included in the official 39th AOP Photography Awards Book, which is published in time for the AOP Awards Showcase on 26 September 2024. The many awards presented by the AOP in its calendar reflect the organisation’s commitment to showcasing the very best in photography, as well as promoting and protecting the rights of professional photographers.

Featured image: Henrik Knudsen, ‘Wanstead Station’. from ‘Route 66’ © Henrik Knudsen. [From the Documentary Category]

