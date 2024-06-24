The Association of Photographers has announced the winners of its 2024 Student Awards photography competition. More than 300 Photography students from all across the UK were competing in three distinct categories: People, Places and Things. The judging panel then selected a gold, and a silver winner for each category and from these one overall winner. This year’s Best in Show overall winner is Matthew Marshall who also won gold in the Places category with his image Tinside, and silver in the People category for Football Casuals.

Marshall studied Commercial Photography at Arts University Plymouth, so it is not surprising that his work Tinside depicts an iconic Plymouth landmark the Tinside Lido in preparation for the summer, as a painter refreshes the stripes of the Art Deco outdoor pool. The excellent composition and striking colour in this image won Marshall an impressive £5000 prize in Fujifilm camera equipment, a commissioned project and the opportunity to print a series from his portfolio with the expert guidance of a Fujifilm-approved Professional Printing Lab. Furthermore, the overall winner received a £500 booking credit from Peerspace, a unique studio rental company based in London.

As Isabelle Doran, CEO of The AOP, explains, “Challenging perceptions of identity, environment and society, through provocative and attentive imagery seems to be the central theme to this year’s AOP Student Awards.“

Have a look at all the finalists and winners on the AOP Awards website.

AOP 2024 – People Category Winners:

People Category Silver – Matthew Marshall, Arts University Plymouth / BA (Hons) Commercial Photography

Football Casuals by Matthew Marshall.

People Category Silver – Hannah Mittelstaedt, Falmouth University/ Commercial Photography BA(Hons)

At Home In My Body by Hannah Mittelstaedt

AOP 2024 – Places Category Winners:

Gold – Matthew Marshall, Arts University Plymouth / BA (Hons) Commercial Photography

The overall winner of the AOP Student Awards 2024, and gold winner in Places Category, Tinside by Matthew Marshall.

Silver – Emrys Thursgood, University of the West of England, BA Photography

The House Over The Sea by Emrys Thursgood

Silver – Linda Jarrett, Falmouth University (Online) /BA Photography-MA Photography

Under Destruction 1 by Linda Jarrett

AOP 2024 – Things Category Winners:

Gold – Craig Bennett, University of Cumbria / BA (Hons) Photography

Beacons Illuminating Natures Hidden Pathways by Craig Bennett

Silver – Gemma McNaughton, Edinburgh College/ HND Professional Photography

Nature Morte Vivante by Gemma McNaughton

From AOP:

Examining and reconsidering identity, society, and the environment have been core themes as the Association of Photographers (AOP) announces the winners of its 2024 Student Awards, on show at Free Range, the graduate showcase of creative arts at London’s Truman Brewery from 21 – 23 June 2024, and then online at https://www.aopawards.com/awards/student-awards/. The Awards reflects the AOP’s continuing commitment to shining a light on the next generation of photographers and image makers.

These annual awards present an array of diverse and vibrant talent from students across the UK, representing a number of different UK photography courses. This year, its 40th, received over 300 submissions divided into three categories – People; Places; Things – of which there are gold and silver winners with one overall winner. The Best in Show overall winner, Matthew Marshall [Arts University Plymouth / BA (Hons) Commercial Photography receives £5,000 worth of camera equipment and support from Fujifilm UK, and a £500 booking credit from Peerspace for his image Tinside which was and was selected blind by the full judging panel from all the gold and silver category winners.

Tinside received gold in the Places category and Marshall also received silver for another image, Football Casuals, in the People category. All of the gold and silver winners receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Capture One ‘All in One’ and a tailored AOP membership package to support the start of their professional careers.

The winners of the 2024 AOP Photography Awards are –

Best in Show – Matthew Marshall, Arts University Plymouth / BA (Hons) Commercial Photography

People’s Category (19 finalists) – This category covers any form of people-photography from portraiture to street photography, photojournalism and

beyond. The People category is an opportunity to make visual comments about the human race and its ways. In previous ‘portrait’ categories, animal pictures have been featured but the originators of this category feel that entries this year should feature the human race.

Silver – Matthew Marshall, Arts University Plymouth / BA (Hons) Commercial Photography

Silver – Hannah Mittelstaedt, Falmouth University/ Commercial Photography BA(Hons)

Places Category (19 finalists) – Rather than duplicate possible locations such as landscapes and architecture, The AOP offers this category which provides unlimited opportunities.

Gold – Matthew Marshall, Arts University Plymouth / BA (Hons) Commercial Photography

Silver – Emrys Thursgood, University of the West of England, BA Photography

Silver – Linda Jarrett, Falmouth University (Online) /BA Photography-MA Photography

Things Category (17 finalists) – This category covers almost everything else. Think Irving Penn’s found objects, Mapplethorpe’s flowers, Ori Gersht’s explosions, cats, dogs, bats and monkeys by Tim Flach, and sublime still-lifes by Richard Maxted and then make something unique and sensational.

Gold – Craig Bennett, University of Cumbria / BA (Hons) Photography

Silver – Gemma McNaughton, Edinburgh College/ HND Professional Photography

