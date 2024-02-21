The advent of AI (artificial intelligence) is transforming how we edit photographs, and AI tools now feature in some of the top editing applications, including Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom and Skylum Luminar.

With only two weeks to go until the new F1 season gets underway, Adobe has joined forces with artist Rich McCor, aka Paperboyo, to reimagine iconic landmarks in the UK and Ireland as Formula 1 racetracks.

Paperboyo used Adobe Firefly’s Generative Fill tool to work famous high-speed circuits into celebrated but unlikely locations, including Primrose Hill in London, the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool and the Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland.

Adobe Firefly lets you create imagery using generative AI and simple text prompts, and it’s a pretty seamless process. Adobe’s high profile has led to mounting concern over the ease with which AI images can be generated and passed off as ‘real photographs,’ though the company is also at the vanguard of efforts to come up with a recognised universal standard to label AI-generated images as such.

‘The growing fanbase of motorsport has brought fame to locations across the world,’ said Adobe. ‘With new cities, including London, rumoured to be added to the roster as soon as 2026, the city landscapes might further evolve to welcome the beloved sport.’

See how AI is transforming the landscape

Whatever your thoughts about the impact of AI-generated imagery on photography, Paperboyo’s efforts are to be applauded – see the images below

Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland, before AI was used…

… and here is the scene with an F1 track

The Liverpool Liver Building with F1 track

Primrose Hil in London with F1 track

Birmingham city centre with an F1 track

The Cliffs of Moher in Ireland with a track

