

Good news for landscape shooters, as the 16th Epson International Pano Awards, dedicated to showcasing panoramic photographs only, is now open for entries. The award sponsored by Epson offers up $50,000 worth of prizes across three main categories and is one of the best photography competitions to enter.

There are no age restrictions for entries, and whether you are a seasoned photographer or an amateur, you can find a fitting category to compete in. Choose between Open, VR/360 and the Amateur Awards, offering up cash prizes, the latest Epson Printers, photo accessory vouchers and more. Within the Open and Amateur categories, there is also a Nature/Landscape and a Built Environment/ Architecture subcategory. Furthermore, there are six special awards in the open competition for the highest scoring Aerial, Vertical, Smartphone, Analogue, Gigapixel and IApp member images.

Tuan Nguyen Tan’s image Chrysanthemum season won first place in the Open Competition, Built Environment category plus the Epson Digital Art Prize in the 2024 Epson International Pano Awards. Image: Tuan Nguyen Tan



The first place in the Open Awards wins $4000 in cash, an Epson SureColor printer with cartridges, fine art printing papers, and $1,600 worth of vouchers for Nodal Ninja camera accessories and Triple Scoop Music. The overall winner of the Amateur Awards takes home a $3000 cash prize, a photo tour in the Swiss Alps and a $600 music voucher. The VR/360 Awards winner will scoop up $1,500 in cash, an Epson projector and $1,100 in vouchers.

Strictly speaking, only panoramic (2:1 aspect ratio) images are allowed to enter, and they accept traditional panoramas as well as digital image stitching, however, computer-generated images and the use of AI of any kind are not permitted.

The judging panel includes winners of the previous Pano Awards alongside some of the world’s top photographers in the panoramic media space.

Early-bird entries are now open until 30 June 2025 and final entries are due by 21 July 2025.

Entry fee: $18



Enter the competition.

