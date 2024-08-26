While Canon and Sony may dominate the market share rankings for mirrorless cameras, it’s really healthy to see smaller players, such as Fujifilm and OM System, holding their own and expanding consumer choice with a wide range of great models.

If you are not needing to go full frame, then Fujifilm’s X series is a solid choice – indeed, the Fujifilm X100VI must be a strong contender for camera of the year, helping to revitalise the compact camera market and convincing many dyed-in-the-wool smartphone photographers to consider buying a conventional camera.

Another great option if you want to change lenses is the Fujifilm X-H2 series. Top of the range is the Fujifilm X-H2S, a high-performance, pro-spec camera which received AP’s coveted five star award.

In his review, technical expert Andy Westlake praised its high-speed shooting capabilities, powerful subject-recognition autofocus, outstanding viewfinder and rear screen, tough build quality, highly customisable operation, and, of course, its excellent image quality, both with JPEG and raw.

Fujifilm X-H2S. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

Fujifilm X-H2S key features

26.2MP APS-C stacked BSI CMOS sensor

ISO 80-51,200 (extended)

40 frames per second shooting

6K 30p video recording

5.76m-dot viewfinder

3in fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Clifton Camera is doing a great deal on the camera at the moment (body only) – the unit has an ‘open box’ but everything is in there, and the camera comes with the usual 12 month warranty. Hurry, though, as the offer ends today.

If you are interested in the X-H2 series but just over £2000 is still a bit too much, Clifton Cameras is also offering the Fujifilm X-H2 for £1749, a saving of £150.

While this is still a high-resolution camera, and another recipient of our five-star award, the camera lacks the stacked 40MP sensor of the X-H2S for rapid shooting at 40 frames per second. This won’t be a deal breaker for many people, though, and our original review really sang its praises.