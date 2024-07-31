During the recent Amazon Prime Day sale, the Sony A7CR was one of the most discounted full-frame cameras, but don’t worry if you missed out at the time.

You can now get it in the UK at a great price with a Sony voucher code, making it the cheapest 60MP full frame camera you can buy. Almost.

The Sigma FP L comes in a bit less, but it’s a niche product. While we gave it four stars, our review concluded that ‘its foibles and limitations make it difficult to recommend as a general-purpose choice for mainstream users.’

While the Sony A7C R is not perfect either, with some notable handling issues, it also has many, many virtues, including compact size (great for summer). So at this price it makes a lot more sense. There is also a decent choice of Sony lenses to go with the camera.

Sony A7CR key features

60MP full-frame CMOS

ISO 100-32,000 (standard), ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

8fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot, 0.7x viewfinder

3in, 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

You need to hurry up though, as the deal only lasts for today. While a range of dealers are offering the Sony A7CR at this price, Park Cameras is throwing in a Lexar 128GB SD card worth £75, so it’s a tempting deal if you are looking for a powerful, high-resolution mirrorless camera that delivers heavyweight shots without being a heavyweight size.

If you can live without the memory card, the cheapest other deal is from CameraWorld.

