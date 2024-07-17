If you’re in the market for a budget mirrorless camera from Canon, then the Canon EOS R100 is Canon’s cheapest mirrorless camera. It’s available for $399 with kit lens (in the US) or £445 with kit lens (in the UK). This offer is only available for a short amount of time, so check out our full Canon EOS R100 review to see if it’s right for you.

Use this link if you’re in the US, to get the Canon EOS R100 with lens for $399:

If you’re in the UK, then you can get the Canon EOS R100 with lens for £445:

Canon EOS R100 at a glance:

24.1MP APS-C CMOS

ISO 100-12,800; ISO 25,600 (extended)

6.5 fps shooting (3.5fps with C-AF)

2.36m-dot, 0.59x OLED EVF

3in, 1.04m-dot fixed LCD

4K video recording at 25fps

The Canon EOS R100 is the entry point into the firm’s RF-mount range of mirrorless cameras. Designed to be a compact, lightweight, and easy-to-use family camera, it sits below the very similar-looking Canon EOS R50 in the line-up but is notably cheaper, normally priced at just $600 / £600 with the 18-45mm kit zoom.

