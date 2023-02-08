Entry-level Canon EOS R50 is based on the EOS M50 design, but now with Canon’s RF mount

Canon has introduced the EOS R50, the smallest, lightest, and most affordable camera yet in its RF-mount mirrorless range. With a body based on the popular EF-M mount EOS M50 design, it shares much of its innards and underlying technology with last year’s EOS R10. As such, it employs a 24MP APS-C sensor and boasts subject detection autofocus. It’ll be available in a choice of black or white finishes.

Designed essentially for beginners stepping up from using their smartphone to shoot photos and videos, the camera offers a relatively simple and straightforward design. Buttons and dials are kept to a minimum, although the camera still offers full manual controls for those who need it. There’s a central electronic viewfinder above a side-hinged fully articulated screen, which be set to face in almost any direction, including forwards for selfies and vlogging.

The camera can shoot full resolution 24MP stills at up to 15 frames per second, 4K video at up to 30 fps using the full sensor width, and Full HD at 120fps for slow-motion effects. There’s a microphone socket for capturing higher quality audio, while vertical video recording is supported for social media use.

Connectivity is provided by Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, using Canon’s Camera Connect app for Android and iOS. UVC support enables plug-and-play streaming and webcam use.

The Canon EOS R50 is due to go on sale in March 2023. It’ll cost £789.99 body-only, or £899.99 with the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS zoom. We got our hands on the camera before its official launch and you can read our first impressions here:

New Canon RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM telephoto zoom

Canon has also announced the RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM telephoto zoom, which it says is an ideal second optic to complement the RF-S 18-45mm kit zoom. With built-in optical stabilisation, and offering close-up shooting with 0.28x magnification, it’ll cost £429.99.

