New entry-level full-frame Canon EOS R8 combines 24MP sensor from the EOS R6 Mark II with body based on EOS RP

Canon has announced a new full-frame mirrorless camera that it says is its lightest yet. The EOS R8 is based on the existing EOS RP body design, but employs the same 24MP sensor and image processor as the recently launched EOS R6 Mark II. It also gains a new lightweight, collapsible kit zoom, the Canon RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM.

Core photographic features include a standard sensitivity range of ISO 100-102,400 and continuous shooting at up to 40 frames per second. There’s an array of scene modes for beginners, alongside the full set of manual control options for more advanced users.

Subject detection AF is included, with human eye, face, head, and body detection. The camera can also recognise and focus specifically on animals including cats, dogs, horses and birds, and vehicles including cars, bikes, trains and aircraft. As with other recent Canon cameras, AF tracking is available in all modes.

Video recording is available at 4K resolution and 60 fps, or Full HD and 120fps. Both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are built-in for connection to a smartphone via the Canon Camera Connect app, and unusually, the EOS R8 can also work with a wired connection via its USB-C port, with Apple MFI certification for use with iPhones.

Design-wise, the camera is extremely similar to the current EOS RP, but with the addition of a new switch for selecting between stills and video mode. Otherwise, it uses the same small, lightweight body with a simple control layout. There’s a central electronic viewfinder and a fully articulated LCD.

The Canon EOS R8 is due to go on sale in March. It’ll be available either body-only for £1700, or £1900 in a kit with the RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM zoom. This lens will also be available separately for £380.

