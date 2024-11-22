There is a now a wide range of options for editing your photos, from ‘full fat’ packages such as Adobe Photoshop, through to free phone apps.

French software company DxO is one of the most interesting players in the photo-editing arena, and it’s rightly well-known for its superb PureRAW tools for processing raw images (particularly when it comes to reducing noise), and the highly versatile Nik Collection.

I’ve used both programs along with my colleagues on AP, and got very good results – PureRAW can be a godsend if you regularly have to work on ‘noisier’ images.

Close integration with Lightroom is a big selling point of DxO PureRAW. Credit: DxO.

The Nik Collection, meanwhile, includes Silver Efex, which remains the gold standard for black and white conversion and editing in the eyes of many photographers. Many DxO programs work as Photoshop and Lightroom plug-ins as well as standalone applications, so you get maximum flexibility.

From now until December 2nd, DxO has cut the price of selected programs by a whopping 50% – see below for the deal on PureRAW 4.6 for customers in the UK.

Here is the link for customers in the US.

DxO PureRaw 4.6 features improved noise reduction and demosaicing in the form of the DeepPRIME XD2, a new version of DxO’s DeepPRIME XD AI-powered technology that is trained on billions of images for ‘unprecedented clarity and detail’.

The latest PhotoLab can deliver cool results. Credit: Kelvin Chan/DxO

If you are not so familiar with DxO software, PureRaw is basically designed for Lightroom users, while DxO’s PhotoLab 8 is a well-regarded standalone program that offers very similar denoising and demoasaicing tools (you can also use it alongside Lightroom, without having to create a Catalogue).

To get the 50% discount on PhotoLab 8, customers in the UK can click here.

While customers in the UK can click here.

The Nik Collection is half price too

While the Nik Collection includes more general tools for editing colour images and black and white conversions, for example, the latest version also includes Dfine, which comes in very handy for reducing noise on JPEG and TIFF images, rather than just raw files.

Processed through Viveza in the Nik Collection. Credit: Will Cheung

Customers in the UK click here to get the half price discount.

Customers in the US click here.

See the full list of discounted DxO programs here and check out our guide to the best subscription-free photo editing programs.

Check out more Black Friday deals, or see more amazing deals on our deals page. Amazon is a marketplace so check retailer ratings and feedback before buying.