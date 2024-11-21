For enthusiast photographers wanting a mirrorless camera with a full-frame sensor, buying an ‘all rounder’ makes a lot of sense unless you are firmly wedded to one very specific genre – for example wildlife or motorsports

One of the best all-round full-frame cameras on the market is the Canon EOS R6 Mark II which you can now pick up for under the psychologically important £2000 barrier via Black Friday deals and discount codes.

Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM on the EOS R6 Mark II. Credit: Canon

Check out this offer from Park Cameras, for example – another reminder that Black Friday is no longer just about Amazon…

For the money, you are getting a lot of camera. Key attractions include superb design and handling, rapid continuous shooting, highly effective subject detection AF, excellent viewfinder and fully articulated screen. Check out our original review for more expert insight and context.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400 (standard)

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video recording

3.69m-dot, 0.76x OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle screen

If you are unsure about taking the plunge with full-frame check out our explanatory guide. We also have a guide to the best Canon mirrorless cameras.

