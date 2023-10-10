If you’re looking for a great photo scanner, then Amazon Prime Day Deals could be for you, as Epson and Canon photo scanners are on offer! So let’s dive straight in to see what offers are available and how much you could save…

Canon photo scanner deals:

The Canon LiDE 300 is a compact flatbed scanner designed to be easy to use for when you need to scan photos and documents, up to A4/Letter in size. It uses a USB connection and is compatible with Windows and Macs.

Epson photo scanner deals:

Epson Perfection V39 Photo and document scanner (4800dpi) – £81.99, save 32% (UK only)

The Epson Perfection V39 is another flatbed scanner designed to be easy to use for scanning photos and documents, up to A4 in size. With 4800dpi resolution, this is going to give higher resolution scans than other models.

The Epson FastFoto FF-680W is a wireless photo scanner, that can scan up to 30 photos in 30 seconds! Great for if you have a large collection of photos, but don’t necessarily need the higher resolution scans, as this model scans at 300/600dpi.

If you have a digital camera already, then you could try photographing your own negatives using a DSLR/mirrorless camera, and there’s nothing stopping you from taking photos of your photos using a camera.

But for ease-of-use, and speed, then a dedicated photo scanner could be a much quicker, and more efficient way of doing things, without the worry of glare and reflections.

We've also found more great deals:

