GoPro are the go-to brand when it comes to action cameras, and as they’re been doing this for a long time now, you’ll find that even older models, like the GoPro HERO9 Black edition, offer impressive video and photo specs! The GoPro HERO9 Black edition features a 20MP photo mode, 5K video, and is on offer for just $238 from Amazon (US), and £179 from Amazon UK, as part of Amazon Prime Day.

The GoPro HERO9 Black can be used for 1080p live streaming, or used as a webcam, for when you’re not out on an adventure. As a GoPro camera there are a wide range of accessories available, and you could use it for all types of different action, or even as a dashcam.

GoPro HERO9 Deals:

Make sure you pick up a memory card, which you’ll also find are on offer.

