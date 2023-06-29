The Asus Zenfone 10 camera phone has been announced with a 50MP main camera powered by Sony’s IMX766 sensor, which is stabilised by a 6-axis gimbal system. The smartphone also has a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP front-facing camera and captures video at up to 8K resolution.

This smartphone also includes AI Object sense technology, which uses AI to recognise objects in photos and make adjustments. The Asus Zenfone 10 has a feature that allows you to open your camera by pressing the volume button down twice. For portrait photographers, it offers a 2x zoom option and 50mm equivalent focal length in enhancement portrait mode. With a compact design, the Asus Zenfone 10 has a 5.9-inch screen, small by modern standards, and weighs 172g.

It is available to pre-order from the Asus website for £819 but with a launch offer, costumers can save up to £70 and get their Asus Zenfone 10 smartphones for around £749. The phones are expected to be delivered by the end of July.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.