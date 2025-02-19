No, this is not a joke. Apple seem to have travelled back in time, with the introduction of the new iPhone 16e, a phone with only one camera on the back. There is no ultra-wide-angle camera, and only a 2x lossless zoom, and up to 10x digital zoom. The new phone is priced at $599 / £599 – which is more than budget cameras phones from Samsung and others, which have triple camera setups. If you go for a $400 Motorola you can get a phone with ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle, and telephoto cameras. The 16e is available in two colours, black or white, for just $100 more you can get the dual-camera iPhone 15.

Apple iPhone 16e in black. Image: Apple

Key features:

48MP f1/6 main camera, OIS, 26mm equivalent

12MP f/1.9 selfie camera with AF

4K/60p video recording (front and back)

6.1inch screen

IP68 rating

146.7×71.5×7.8mm, 167g

128GB/256GB/512GB options ($599/$699/$899)

From Apple: Powered by Apple’s latest-generation A18 chip, iPhone 16e features Apple Intelligence, extraordinary battery life, fast and smooth performance, a 48 megapixel 2-in-1 camera system, and so much more. Starting at $599, iPhone 16e joins the iPhone 16 family as the most affordable member, and will be available on Friday, February 28 in two elegant matte finishes — black and white — with colourful cases available to accessorize.

