Our annual photography competition Amateur Photographer of the Year, will be launching its 2025 edition very soon! See below for information on categories and dates.

Amateur Photographer of the Year (APOY) is the UK’s most prestigious photography competition for amateur photographers. The competition is open to all amateur photographers and once again we have teamed up with Photocrowd, who will be hosting the competition on a simple and intuitive platform.

The competition has 10 rounds throughout the year, each with a different theme. The themes for the APOY 2025 competition will be: Black & White, People and Portraits, Close-Up and Details, Landscapes, Celebrating Colour, Night and Low Light, Animal Kingdom, Movement, Urban Life, and Open.

With each round you have the opportunity to win points which will determine your ranking on the APOY 2025 leaderboard. Shortlisted images receive 10 points, and images in the top 10 for each round will win between 30-100pts.

After the 10 rounds are complete, the photographer that has accumulated the most points throughout the year will be named Amateur Photographer of the Year 2025. Prizes will available to those who win each round, as well as an overall prize to the final APOY winners. More information and prize details will be shared very soon.

The first round Black & White will be launching on 6th May 2025 – so there is plenty of time to plan your entries and your APOY competition year!

Theme Round Open Round Close Black & White 06 May 2025 26 May 2025 Peopl and Portraits 27 May 2025 23 June 2025 Close-up and Details 24 June 2025 21 July 2025 Landscapes 22 July 2025 18 August 2025 Celebrating Colour 19 August 2025 15 September 2025 Night and Low Light 16 September 2025 13 October 2025 Animal Kingdom 14 October 2025 10 November 2025 Movement 11 November 2025 08 December 2025 Urban Life 09 December 2025 05 January 2026 Open 06 January 2026 02 February 2026

The Young Amateur Photographer of the Year category and the Camera Club competition both return for 2025.

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year

At the end of the 10 rounds, the photographer with the most combined points will be crowned the Young Amateur Photographer of the Year 2025.

Our Young Photographer of the Year category is open to those aged 13-21, entry for this category is FREE and all rounds are the same as for the main competition.

Entrants should be 21 years old or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 2nd February 2026. Minimum age to enter is 13 years old.

Camera Club competition

Members of UK camera clubs and photo society’s are invited to enter their club name when submitting images. You can accumulate points for your club, and the club that amasses the most points after all ten rounds are complete will be named the winners.

Why enter APOY?

Prizes (TBC) up for grabs!

Your work will be seen by a panel of experienced judges

Get your photographs in front of a wider audience

Gain exposure in Amateur Photographer magazine and online, through our website and social media!

