There are many ways to improve your photography, above and beyond buying a great new (or used) mirrorless camera or DSLR.

Visiting photography festivals and exhibitions is one way to get inspired by the work of other photographers and to make useful contacts, and if you are close to Bath, Bristol, or the rest of Somerset in the UK, this year’s Photo|Frome festival is well worth visiting.

Now in its third year, the Photo|Frome festival is running until April 27th and features some superb exhibitions of world-class photography around the picturesque town of Frome.

Don’t miss the chance to see Susan Meiselas’s world-famous documentary photography

Photo|Frome 2025 highlights

The third edition of the festival includes 14 free exhibitions (indoor and outdoor), talks, workshops, portfolio reviews from AP contributor Benedict Brain and other experts, a pop-up portrait studio (Faces of Frome), curator tours and more.

Photography Awards 2025, will be showing her world-famous documentary work from Nicaragua’s Sandinista uprising in 1979. One of Photo|Frome’s principal installations features Joss Barratt’s photography taken whilst working on set with acclaimed film director Ken Loach, alongside documentary photographers independently working on similar issues as Loach’s films, including Susan Meiselas, Nick Hedges and Tish Murtha.

Photo|Frome will again reveal the winners of the international Open Photobook Award and the MPB Student Awards. There is also a new Open Call on the inEquality theme, which has received entries from across the world.

Movie director Ken Loach (Kes, The Wind that Shakes the Barley) will also be speaking. Image credit: Joss Barratt

This year’s festival builds on 2023’s successful second edition which featured over 170 photographers, broke venue records in Frome, and welcomed many thousands of attendees from across the UK. ‘We are committed to using Photo|Frome as a platform to explore important issues from a diverse set of viewpoints,’ explained co-founder Mick Yates. ‘We believe that this year’s theme of ‘InEquality’ is particularly timely’

Photo|Frome is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. The festival’s Official Sponsor is used camera and lens specialist, MPB.

