Photoshop remains a market leader in photo-editing software, and a new version for phones includes a lot of key features of the desktop version

With Adobe Photoshop recently celebrating its 35th anniversary, the company has released a brand-new Photoshop app for iPhone – with an Android version promised soon.

Both the newly designed app and web version include some of Photoshop’s core imaging and design tools, such as layering and masking.

The ability to work with layers is a big selling point of the new Photoshop app

There are also tools for precise selections, targeted adjustments, advanced colour corrections, object removal with the Spot Healing Brush, plus the ability to remove, recolour or replace parts of an image with the Tap Select tool.

You can work more closely with Hue and Saturation adjustments too

Photoshop for iPhone: AI features too

AI-powered Generative Fill and Generative Expand are included, and both app and web version integrate with the Adobe Stock library should you need to import extra imagery.

As you’d expect from Adobe, AI-powered editing features are also to the fore



‘The introduction of Photoshop’s new mobile app marks the first time that image editing and design features and capabilities at this level of power, precision and control have been available for free in a single mobile app,’ said Adobe.

If you already subscribe to Photoshop via a Creative Cloud package, the new app and web version is included, otherwise the Photoshop Mobile and Web Plan is priced at $7.99, a month, with UK pricing to be confirmed.

